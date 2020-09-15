Prince William & Kate Middleton Send Prince Harry A Sweet 36th Birthday Tweet After Royal Exit

Despite rumors of tension between Prince William and Prince Harry, the latter received public birthday love from his big brother and wife, Kate Middleton, on Twitter.

It’s been eight months since Prince Harry announced his decision to leave the royal family with wife, Meghan Markle, but on his 36th birthday, any possible drama over the situation was cast aside. Harry’s big brother, Prince William, and wife, Kate Middleton, sent him a birthday tweet from their official account. Along with a throwback photo of the two of them with Harry, they wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!”

Harry and Meghan officially became independent from the royal family in March. At the time, they were living in Canada, but they have since re-located to Los Angeles. After spending several months living in Tyler Perry’s mansion, the two recently moved into a $14 million mansion of their own. They’re currently residing in a celebrity-filled neighborhood with their adorable one-year-old son, Archie.

Even before Harry and Meghan left royal life behind them, there were rumors of a brewing feud between the couple and William/Kate. Although the stars have made a point not to comment on the tabloid stories about them, there have been some occasions where they’ve spoken out. Most recently, Kensington Palace released a statement after a report was published that Meghan and Kate fought over bridesmaids’ attire at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

“The story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false representations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” the statement said. Harry addressed the real reason for his decision to step back from the royal family back in January 2020. He explained that he and Meghan didn’t feel like they had any other “option” but to try and live a more low-key life together due to Meghan facing years of public shaming as Harry’s girlfriend, fiancee and then wife.

“The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he explained. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.” Over the last several months, Meghan and Harry have had to stay in the U.S. due to travel restrictions amidst the coronavirus. However, the plan is for them to eventually split time between the U.K. and U.S.