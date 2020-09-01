Watch
Chet Hanks Begs Adele To Call Him & Drools Over Her Jamaican Bikini Top Pic: ‘Your Hairstyle Fit Ya’

Chet Hanks is shooting his shot with Adele after seeing her photo wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top. He made an IG video and spoke to her in a Jamaican accent, begging her to call him.

Adele showing her love for Jamaica via an Instagram photo wearing bantu braids and a flag bikini top has caused her to win the heart of rapper Chet Hanks. Tom Hanks‘ 30-year-old son is crushing on the singer hard, and has now put out a public plea for her to call him in an Instagram video he posted on Aug. 31. Chet could be seen in the front seat of his truck listening to Adele’s 2011 hit Set Fire To The Rain, making emotional faces, moving his head to the song and singing along to the chorus. Since Chet is a big fan of Jamaica and speaks in a broken version of the country’s Patois language with the island’s distinct accent, he used it to hit up the 32-year-old superstar.

Chet then turned to the camera and propositioned Adele, roughly saying “I see the picture one day, it sweep me. I no tell no lie my girl, hair style fit ya. Big up yourself.” He was referring to the Aug. 30 photo the “Hello” singer shared on Instagram rocking a Jamaican flag bikini top and tight bantu knot braids, which are popular in the Caribbean. Chet then motioned down at his phone for her to call him.

Chet wrote in the caption, “@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING,” asking the site as well as anyone else who might know the multiple Grammy winner to give him a call. The rapper also added a bunch of Jamaican flag emojis. 

After Adele’s photo went viral on Sunday, Chet’s name actually began trending on Twitter as well, since he’s spoken with a questionable Jamaican accent ever since debuting it at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Fans were wondering how long it would take Jamaica-phile Chet to make a play for Adele. Twitter was right on this, cause the answer was one day before he professed his desire for fellow Jamaica loving Adele.

Chet Hanks and Rita Wilson
Chet Hanks seen escorting mom Rita Wilson to an event in Hollywood. He now speaks with a Jamaican accent and has a crush on Adele. Photo credit: MEGA.

In addition to her braids and bikini top, Adele wore skin-tight black tie-dye leggings that showed off her 100 pound weight loss. She also flashed her flat bare tummy in a photo for the first time. Adele added a yellow feathered high collar to her outfit, as well as $15K in heavy gold jewelry. The snapshot already has nearly five million likes, and kept Adele at the top of Twitter trends the entire day. People were either floored by her incredible body and how unrecognizable she is now, or had issues with her hair being an example of cultural appropriation.

Adele
Adele attends the 2017 Grammys. She would later go on to lose 100 pounds. Photo credit: MEGA.

The normally reclusive singer seemed to explain her unusual attire as being what she would have worn to the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual summer event in London celebrating the British West Indian community, including those from the Commonwealth country of Jamaica. Adele wrote in the caption, “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” along with British and Jamaican flag emojis. She managed to nearly break the internet with the revealing photo, and won Chet’s heart at the same time! 