Lance Bass Urges Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande To ‘Go Over The Top’ With Their VMAs Performance

Lance Bass advised the upcoming VMAs performers, such as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, ‘to enjoy every minute’ as he looked back on his awards experience with NSYNC, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Lance Bass, 41, knows what it’s like to have the amazing opportunity to be a part of the MTV Video Music Awards and face the pressure that comes with attempting to give a fantastic performance, so he’s giving advice to some of the performers at this year’s virtual show, including Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. The talented singer was a part of the mega popular boy band, NSYNC, who performed at the VMAs in past years, and he thinks the artists set to take the stage on Aug. 30 should take in every moment and give it their all.

“One, just enjoy every minute of it,” Lance EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about what he’d say to Gaga and Ariana, in a recent interview. “I know it is a stressful time and you want to make the best performance but really sit back and enjoy the moment, because there are not many times that you’ll be able to do that in life. So understand why you are there and with MTV, the VMAs is all about the performance, and you always have to outdo your last performance so this is the one time that you should really go over the top and do something really cool and definitely something out of the box so people will be talking about it the next day.”

Gaga and Ariana fans are highly anticipating their VMAs performance and just as Lance advised, we’re sure it’s going to be epic. The singers teamed up for the new song “Rain On Me”, which was released earlier this year, and already made waves with the iconic music video in May. In addition to wearing brightly-colored metallic outfits in the video, they showed off their dance moves with different looks, and Ariana even let her hair out of her signature ponytail at one point!

“Rain On Me” is off of Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, and since the song is already a dance hit, we can understand why it’s one of the most looked forward to performances at this year’s VMAs. The “Poker Face” singer let her Instagram followers know she was already excited for the appearance when she posted a photo of herself rocking her new aqua-colored hair on Aug. 28. “I’m so excited for the VMA’s I keep taking selfies 😐 @arianagrande 💕🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️IM A MONSTER #RainOnMe #chromatica,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

We can’t wait to see Gaga and Ariana rock the house at the VMAs! Although the show will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the performers are planning on taking the stage at various locations in New York City and will have either a “limited audience” or none at all.