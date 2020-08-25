Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Her Silence On Stassi Schroeder’s Rumored ‘Pump Rules’ Spinoff

Despite her firing from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Stassi Schroeder still has an avid fanbase. Lisa Vanderpump is now setting the record straight on Stassi’s rumored spin-off from ‘VPR.’

Stassi Schroeder is not getting a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, according to Lisa Vanderpump herself! The 59-year-old restaurateur shot down rumors that the fired former reality star is working with the same production company that handles Pump Rules to get her back on the small screen. Lisa took to Twitter on Aug. 25 and wrote, “I’ve been asked repeatedly and unfortunately it’s not true, false rumor, I work closely with @evolutionusa no authenticity to story regarding spin off for Stassi Schroeder. Good morning everybody.”

Evolution Media works with Bravo on Vanderpump Rules by shooting and editing Lisa’s show. TMZ reported exclusively on Aug. 20 that Stassi had been in talks with the company and that “nothing concrete is in place yet, but there’s interest on both sides to work on future projects.” Evolution works with other networks besides Bravo, which fired Stassi on June 9 after past racist behavior towards Black former VPR star Faith Stowers came to light.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network confirmed to HollywoodLife in a statement on June 9. Faith had revealed during a June 1 podcast that Stassi and Kristen had called the police on her in 2018 after authorities were looking for a suspect in a string of robberies, with the only connection being that Faith was also Black. Newcomers Max and Brett were fired over alleged racist tweets.

OG Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi on June 7 issued a long apology, acknowledging “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.” The 32-year-old added, “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.” Stassi’s apology is still up on her Instagram page, and her only post since then was to confirm her pregnancy and that she and fiance Beau Clark are expecting a baby daughter.

Fans were mixed about Lisa’s message that there was no Stassi spinoff in the works. @NancyHahnDeal replied, “Such a shame. Stassi’s story line would of been good entertainment. This isn’t about VPR this is about the possibility of a spin-off. There is ALWAYS room for another show with a wedding, baby and some big personal growth/struggles as show story line. Would of been interesting to see if change is possible. I believe it is.” Stassi had been planning her Italian destination wedding with Beau until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, and news of her pregnancy broke just four days after she was fired by Bravo.

User @Sarahrain68 replied to Lisa, “Stassi DESERVES a show & we deserve to watch her parent! Such bs and YOU know it but perception is real right?” but @rochelleee wrote, “I don’t agree that she deserves a show. She did the wrong thing and she was punished. Maybe now is the time for her to focus on bettering herself and growing into a new role as a parent.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Stassi’s reps for comment regarding a possible new reality show.