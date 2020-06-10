Vanderpump Rules’ Faith Stowers Reveals How She Really Feels About Stassi & Kristen’s Firings

Faith Stowers shared her thoughts about whether or not she felt that Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder’s firings were ‘fair’ in this EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife!

Faith Stowers, 31, is speaking out after the firings of Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37. “I didn’t know how to react to the news that they were fired. I don’t wish that upon anyone,” she said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife when asked if she thought the firings of Stassi and Kristen, along with newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, were fair. “I was excited that [Bravo, the parent network] was going to hear us and do something about it. That’s what made me feel good because they’re showing that they’re not going to stand for any social injustice and that makes me feel really proud to be a part of this company,” Faith added, referencing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It needed to happen to have that effect and going forward I feel that it’ll be a positive move going forward. I don’t think it’s anything negative,” the former Vanderpump Rules star shared. Although Stassi and Kristen made public apologies via both of their Instagram accounts, they didn’t reach out to Faith directly. “I can’t answer why they didn’t [reach out]. I just can only speak for myself. I know that if I hurt somebody I would always try to reach out and apologize personally,” Faith explained, noting she would have given them a chance. “I would’ve heard what they had to say because everybody deserves forgiveness.”

Longtime VPR cast members Stassi and Kristen were both fired from the Bravo reality series following Faith’s recent interview with Floribama Shores‘ Candace Rice on June 1. In the candid Instagram Live chat, Faith openly talked about her experience as the sole Black cast member on the reality series, including an incident with Stassi and Kristen following her cheating scandal with Jax Taylor. They allegedly used several derogatory terms to describe Faith, including saying her hair was “nappy.”

Faith went on to describe an incident where Stassi and Kristen called the cops on her. “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Faith explained. “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.” Although Faith was invited back onto Vanderpump Rules to share her side of the story at the time, she declined and went to MTV.

Stassi wrote in her June 7 apology, “My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” while Kristen added, “I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith].”