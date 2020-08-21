Jordyn Woods Stuns In Sexy Cutout Bodysuit On Set Of Pop Smoke’s ‘Mood Swings’ Music Video

Jordyn Woods was a total stunner during her appearance in Pop Smoke’s music video for his posthumous track ‘Mood Swings.’ Check out her clip from the late rapper’s music video, behind-the-scenes footage, and more!

Jordyn Woods has never looked better! The stunning model, 22, appeared in the new music video for tragically departed rapper Pop Smoke‘s track “Mood Swings” featuring Lil Tjay (Visualizer) and radiated total confidence, poise, and beauty in her segment from the sexy visual accompaniment to the tune. In her portion of the video, Jordyn gave the camera a sultry glance as she got out of a luxury car.

The starlet lip synced to the lyrics while flaunting her curves in a gorgeous black bodysuit with cutouts running up her legs, torso, and across her midsection with a plunging neckline. The cutouts also featured a touch of glamour, too, with rhinestone outlining the fabric portion that was taken out. With full, voluminous hair and makeup done, Jordyn looked like a total star in a video that featured beautiful women strutting their stuff.

Jordyn was absolutely honored to have been part of the project, and took to her personal Instagram account to promote the music video. “MOOD SWINGS OUT NOW WOO,” Jordyn captioned the footage of herself from the video. She also added a black heart emoji as well as a dove emoji as a salute to the young rapper who died at the age of 20 in February. Fans totally loved what they saw, with some commenting on the clip, “JORDYNNNNN I LIVEEE” and “Sis ain’t missed a check yet!”

But Jordyn had so much more in store for her fans. Along with the promotional clip, Jordyn also teased some hot behind-the-scenes footage for her fans to check out. “Y’all wanna see some of the scenes that didn’t make the cut,” she asked her followers, who emphatically responded with “yes” along with a string of fire emojis. The BTS footage also featured Jordyn dancing-up on her luxurious car and giving the camera so much to work with.

The young star has been quite busy in the past few months. With the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal far behind her, she’s been spending a lot of time with her friends and family, including basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns. We cannot wait to see what Jordyn has in store for her fans next!