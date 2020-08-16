Jordyn Woods Hair Makeover — She Debuts Luscious Curls In A Stunning New Video: Before & After

Two weeks after she stepped out with a cornrow hairdo, Jordyn Woods has mixed up her look again! She just took to Instagram to debut her latest curly ‘do.

Jordyn Woods has been keeping fans on their toes when it comes to her hairstyles. The 22-year-old looks incredible no matter what ‘do she’s rocking, but this is definitely one of our favorites! The model took to Instagram on August 15 to debut a new look: luscious, tight curls. “114 degrees outside,” she captioned the boomerang clip, which showed her sitting in a car and running a hand through her dark locks. Jordyn wore a black tank top and accessorized with gold necklaces, earrings and a watch. She gave the camera a sultry pout, as she showed off her natural makeup look.

“Those curls on you,” one fan wrote alongside a heart eye emoji, while another commented, “This natural beauty you have is crazy.” We couldn’t agree more! The post comes just a couple of days after she and Karl-Anthony Towns stirred up romance speculation with their recent hangouts. The longtime friends most recently grabbed lunch at Toscanova in Calabasas, CA on August 11. They were also photographed having dinner at Nobu Malibu on July 15, which led fans to believe they could be dating.

Nevertheless, a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s helping him get through personal family matters. “Jordyn and Karl are good friends, they are not dating. Karl is friends with Jordyn’s entire family and he’s been going through a very tough time since April when his mom died.” The NBA player’s mom, Jacqueline Cruz passed away from COVID-19, the family confirmed in a statement on April 13. News of her death came just weeks after the 24-year-old basketball star revealed that his mother was in a medically induced coma after she fell ill with coronavirus symptoms.

“Jordyn and her family know exactly what he’s going through so they’ve been there for him every way they can,” the insider added, referencing the 2017 cancer death of Jordyn’s father, John Woods. “When Jordyn and Karl go out they are always with a group. She’s trying to help him through a tough time as a friend, she’s very caring.”