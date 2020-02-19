Nicki Minaj Mourns Collaborator Pop Smoke With Emotional Message After His Death: ‘Unbelievable’

Nicki Minaj paid tribute on Instagram to her collaborator Pop Smoke, the young rapper who was murdered in Los Angeles after being attacked by masked gunmen.

Nicki Minaj is mourning the loss of rising star rapper, and one-time collaborator Pop Smoke, who was reportedly murdered in Hollywood Hills on February 19. “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” Nicki wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her “Welcome to the Party (Remix)” collaborator wearing white Louis Vuitton against a background of blue sky and clouds. You can see Nicki’s loving tribute to the 20-year-old rapper HERE. Pop was brutally slain when two masked gunmen broke into a home in Los Angeles around 4:30am; they “fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke,” according to TMZ. The victim was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. While the LAPD has confirmed the shooting and death, they did not reveal the identity of the victim.

Pop was up and coming in the hip-hop scene, and his loss has deeply affected his peers. Nas shared the same photo as Nicki on Instagram, writing “RIP Pop Smoke.” 50 Cent shared a photo of himself and Pop smiling and hugging on Instagram, captioned, “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P.” Quavo shared photos of his friend in the recording studio with Migos, writing, “F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊@realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P 🙏🏾💫.”

Talib Kweli wrote on Instagram, “Damn. The future was bright for Pop Smoke. This is tragic. Brooklyn is in mourning right now. #RIPPopSmoke.” And Chance the Rapper tweeted, “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”