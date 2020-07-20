Jordyn Woods Stuns In Fitted Mini Floral Dress & 29 More Stars In Floral Dresses

Jordyn Woods looked like a total vision of summer when she stepped out in a stunning floral dress that accentuated her body perfectly! See Jordyn and more stars rocking the trend in time for summer!

One style that never goes out for summer or spring is a floral print. Wether it’s on a dress, skirt, or cute top, celebs love rocking florals just as the buds are beginning to bloom. And we love seeing our favorite stars step out with bold looks during the hottest season of the year! Recently, Jordyn Woods proved that she can wear the flower crown with a new look she shared to her Instagram account on July 19!

In the photo, the model, 22, looked absolutely sun kissed wearing a red mini-dress with cream flowers cascading down the fabric. The dress accentuated Jordyn’s figure perfectly, highlighting her waist and curves absolutely effortlessly. The cap sleeve added a timeless element to the dress, and the square neckline complimented Jordyn perfectly. She added red beret to finish off the look and it was all captured by Carianne Older [@peggyshootsfilm].

Not only was Jordyn’s look perfect for the sweltering summer season, but so was her caption. “Rise above the storm and you’ll find the sunshine,” the caption read. She also added a little sun emoji following her words. Oddly enough, florals are a summer trend that Jordyn has been working for quite some time.

In fact, back on July 10, Jordyn enjoyed the sights, sounds, and most importantly the tastes of a winery. While there, she wore a cute little floral number that had the same warm hues in Jordyn’s most recent post. This time, however, Jordyn rocked a ruffled mini-skirt and matching ruched top with thick straps. With a pair of sunglasses on and a glass of white wine in her hand, Jordyn looked like the picture of sunny summertime!

Of course, summer is such a popular time to wear florals, and Jordyn isn’t the only one who has dazzled in the petal perfect look before. In fact, to see more stars wearing floral prints of all kinds, check out the gallery above featuring Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes, Zoe Saldana and so many more!