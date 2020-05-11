Emily Ratajkowski’s quarantine life in warm and sunny L.A. is giving her a chance to model her spring-summer wardrobe. She flaunted her legs in a pretty floral dress while breaking lockdown on a drive.

After being cooped up in her New York City apartment during the early weeks of the coronavirus quarantine, Emily Ratajkowski is finding life a lot more freeing at her L.A. pad. The 28-year-old model and husband Sebastian Bear McClard, 38, went for a drive on May 9 to get out of the house and get some sun. It also allowed Emily to show off her spring-summer wardrobe after wearing sweats while locked down indoors. The Gone Girl star could be seen in two Instagram stories pics wearing an adorable short halter mini-dress. You can see the pics here of her super cute, leg-baring outfit.

The frock featured red and green floral patterns against white fabric with spaghetti straps. The Inamorata swimsuit brand founder flaunted her amazing legs, as she sat in the passenger’s seat of the car with her bare thighs showing and the skirt pulled up dangerously high. Driver Sebastian was also dressed for the L.A. heatwave, which saw high temps in the 80’s and 90s. He wore a black tank top and shorts in Em’s selfie, and could be seen in the pic reaching down to pet their pup Colombo. The one-year-old husky/German shepherd mix was tucked in on the floorboard, as Emily moved her legs to one side to give her big boy plenty of room to be comfy.

Emily wore her love for film producer/actor Sebastian around her neck. In a second IG stories pic, she took a photo of the necklaces she was wearing, and one included a diamond encrusted medallion showing a photo of Emily and Sebastian cuddling their faces together. She added some more bling in the form of a diamond pendant in the shape of a star with a green emerald stone hanging off the bottom.

One day after flaunting her legs in the cute summery dress, Emily was back in her sweats. She shared several Instagram mirror selfies on Sun. May 10 in bed with Seb and Colombo, as she wore a grey sweatshirt and matching pants. Fortunately, the L.A. sunshine was right out their bedroom door, as in Emily’s photos, a deck with a large yucca plants and other tall greenery ensuring privacy could be seen.

The I Feel Pretty star seemed to have got plenty of sun during their outing the day prior, as Em had pink cheeks with a slight sunburn. At least she’s able to get lots of sunshine at her L.A. home. In late March, the model showed that the only natural daylight she was getting in NYC was when the sun briefly made its way across the windows her apartment once a day. On Apr. 8, Emily, Sebastian and Colombo flew out of York’s JFK Airport to Los Angeles, where they’ve made the City of Angels their home base ever since.