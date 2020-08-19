Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Ripped Muscles At The Gym & Reveals Why She Isn’t Afraid To Be ‘Strong’

For those needing the inspiration to work out, Ellie Goulding is here. The singer showed off her incredibly toned body while explaining how getting so swole has helped her mental health.

“There aren’t many muscular women in popular culture,” Ellie Goulding wrote at the start of her Aug. 18 Instagram post. In the picture, the 33-year-old “Lights” singer posed in her home gym, showing off her incredibly toned arms, tight stomach, and buff bod.” Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity,” she continued. “To me, it isn’t intimidating or scary to be strong (in fact, anyone who has met me knows I am the most pathetically shy and self-deprecating person).

“When posting gym photos, I only ever wanted to show that with all the things I’ve overcome,” Ellie added. “[K]eeping fit and strong has been my ultimate escape. I have no extraordinary athletic ability, and I was crap at sports as a kid (I was so severely asthmatic I could barely even laugh without a coughing fit), but I’ve pushed myself and used all the willpower I can muster to keep at it. As hard as it is to stay motivated, especially right now, I still recommend it passionately for any mental health issues you are facing… even a small walk or jog. Ps – I didn’t do any exercise today because I didn’t want to! Might not tomorrow either. Love to all the strong women out there and to those just getting started- I am with you.”

Though there are some parts of the United States acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the coronavirus outbreak is still ongoing. Some gyms remained closed out of safety precautions. Thankfully, one doesn’t need a multi-level fitness facility to get in shape. There are many stretches, workouts, or equipment-less routines you can do to follow Ellie’s advice and get fit.

Some celebs, like Ellie, were fortunate enough to have workout equipment at home, so when the pandemic hit, their routines weren’t completely disrupted. Steph and Ayesha Curry posed in their home gyms in early March, showing that they weren’t going to let lockdown stop them from getting swole. Actress Gabi Butler revealed that she’s kept the “quarantine 15” off by doing a workout called “Insanity.” Candace Cameron Bure even revealed her “game-changing” full-body workout while on the HollywoodLife podcast.

It also helps to have a workout partner – who happens to be your romantic partner. Many couples have used their time in quarantine together to get some fresh air and stay in shape. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been spotted hiking around Malibu. Usher was spotted riding bikes with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa were also spotted pedaling about.