‘Cheer’s’ Gabi Butler Reveals The One Exercise That Has Kept Her In Shape During Quarantine

Gabi Butler is taking advantage of the quarantine by staying fit & the ‘Cheer’ star shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, the one workout that has been keeping her in shape!

Despite everyone being stuck inside during the quarantine, star of Cheer, Gabi Butler, 22, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how she is staying fit during this hard time. Gabi, who recently partnered with Playtex Sport, shared, “I’ve been trying to keep myself as active and busy as possible. I try to run every day or every other day. I do this workout called Insanity. It’s kind of like a p90x type of thing. It’s a video workout. I’ll do some of the apps too of course, but yeah, I definitely try to work out, every day.”

Aside from running, Gabi admitted she also recently took up rollerblading. “It’s really a challenge. I mean, I give props to these people that can do it backward and stuff. It’s a lot harder than you think it is.” Not only has she picked up rollerblading but other hobbies she’s started during quarantine include painting. “I tried painting I mean, I painted a little bit before but I’ve definitely been getting more into it and being more creative. Also, I’ve really been enjoying cooking.” Gabi is cooking healthy meals and trying to avoid cravings, which she said is easy to do if you “have the right mindset.” She continued, “Instead of maybe a cupcake or a cookie, you could have a bowl of fruit, you know, just something that will take away your sugar cravings. I definitely have baked some cookies and everything is good in moderation, but I definitely try to stay somewhat healthy and make some homemade salads and some other healthy like dishes like quinoa.”

Also, the most important activity Gabi has been taking part in is cheering, and luckily, she’s been stuck in quarantine with a cheer buddy! “So I actually have one of my really close friend whose name is Derek, staying with me, and he was on my not Navarro team, but he was on my All Star team with me and he’s amazing, like super, super strong and talented – he’s a beast. So I’ve been lucky enough to practice while all of this stuff is going on.”

As for Gabi’s partnership with Playtex Sport, she explained, “So, basically what we’re focusing on is virtual senior night, which is a digital event to celebrate athletes in the graduating class of 2020. I’m super excited to help give these athletes what they deserved, and I feel like all of the athletes especially got cheated by having their seasons cut short and I know firsthand how badly that sucks. It hurts because you work so hard for this season and all this stuff leading up to it and it kept getting cut off. It’s heartbreaking.”

You can tune into Playtex Sport’s #VirtualSeniorNight on Thursday, 5/21 at 7PM ET on Playtex Sport’s Instagram, @PlaytexSport.