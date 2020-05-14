See Pic
Kendall Jenner Takes A Break From Workout With Kylie’s BFF Stassi To Snap Selfie Revealing Abs

Music & Sports Editor

There’s always time for a selfie. Kendall Jenner hit ‘pause’ on her outdoors workout with Anastasia Karanikolaou so she could show off her incredibly tight tummy and trim figure.

“Backyard workout w/ @Stassiebaby,” Kendall Jenner, 24, captioned a May 13 Instagram Story, tagging Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou, 22, and trainer Chase Weber. In the background of the shot, Kylie Jenner’s BFF seems to be mid-squat, with an exercise band wrapped around her thighs. However, it’s Kendall – specifically, her abs – that is the focus of the photo. The model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has clearly not skipped out on her crunches, because her stomach remains as tight as ever. It’s like there’s not an ounce of fat on her midriff, proving that she hasn’t let COVID-19 interrupt her gym schedule.

However, the deadly coronavirus pandemic — which claimed more than 80,000 in the United States and over 290,000 worldwide, per The Guardianhas interrupted Kendall’s career. Like the reported 36 million people who have been put out of work due to the outbreak, Kendall’s job as a world-famous model has been put on hold. Shortly after sharing the snap from her session with her personal trainer, Kendall shared a photo of a wall covered in framed copies of all her magazine covers. “Just missing work,” she wistfully captioned the shot of all her different Vogue covers, along with the random Harper’s Bazaar and W magazine. She also shared an animated gif of her modeling in a leopard-print bikini, taken from what appears to be a photo shoot.

Kendall conducted her own “shoot” on May 12, sharing a shot of her in a LONELY’s $135 “Hollie Teddy” to her Instagram. This lingerie post trapped all the thirst, including that of her sisters. “This is rare kendall content !!!!!!,” commented Kylie, 22. “Wow wow wow,” added Khloe Kardashian, 35. Kendalls fans mirrored the KUWTK star’s reaction, getting all thirsty in the comments section.

When not working out or posing in lingerie, Kendall has been passing the time in quarantine just like anyone else: TikTok videos and extreme sports. She made a funny video with friends Justine Skye and Gigi Khadra on May 12, dancing along to a Tiger King-remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” However, things kinda went awkward when Kendall attempted to twerk. Kendall, as her workout selfie proves, doesn’t have the trademark Kardashian-Jenner booty, so it was more hilarious than anything. However, her slim frame makes her a perfect candidate to do a Pop Shove It 360. After doing her TikTok, Kendall went all Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater by jumping on a skateboard, and she looked just like a natural.

 