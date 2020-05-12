Kendall Jenner attempted to one up sister Kylie in the twerking department. She did the same TikTok ‘Savage’ Tiger King remix dance, but had vastly different results.

If Kylie Jenner has already twerked her pert derriere to a song, it’s best not to try to top her…unless she’s your own sister! Kendall Jenner, 24, wasn’t bothered by the fact that her 22-year-old sibling completely killed it to the TikTok “Savage” challenge with the Tiger King remix three weeks ago. The model appeared to have ditched self-isolation to hang with two pals for the day. They did a more energetic, sped up version of the TikTok sensation on May 12, as opposed to Kylie’s sultry, bikini clad dance to the remix.

Kenny wore a oversized black Aerosmith print t-shirt with black bike shorts for her Tiger King “Savage” video. She was joined by pals Justine Skye, 24, and Gigi Khadra as they attempted to do the moves from the original Megan Thee Stallion viral TikTok routine. But Kendall opted out of the actual twerking that Kylie so masterfully showed off. Instead she bent her legs at the knees, leaned forward and shook her rear up and down without using the key hip motion needed. But with a huge smile on her face, Kendall looked like she was just in the video for some fun with her pals, and they appeared to be having a blast.

The ladies seemed to be to be at Gigi’s place, as her large pet Dalmatian could be seen sitting on the ground between the three pals. Kendall called the spotted cutie her “goddaughter” in an IG story pic when Gigi first got her as a puppy, so it must have been nice to reunite with her furry friend in addition to her human buddies. While all of Kendall’s sisters have been nesting at home with their children during the coronavirus lockdown, the Estee Lauder spokesmodel is relying on her friendships to keep her company.

Here’s Kylie and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou doing the same TikTok “Savage” Tiger King remix dance on Apr. 27.

When Kylie and Stassie did their TikTok version of the “Savage” Tiger King remix on Apr. 27, they danced in tiny string bikinis next to the pool at Ky’s new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion. The ladies flashed their bare thong-clad backsides as they each managed to twerk it like there’s no tomorrow. While they definitely had the more sexy dance, Kendall sure looked like she was having the most fun.