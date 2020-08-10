Ayesha Curry Reveals How She Lost 35 Lbs. During Quarantine So You Can Too

Ayesha Curry shared details about the food she eats and the exercise routine she does on a regular basis, which helps her stay ‘healthy’ and fit while spending time at home in quarantine, in a new interview.

Ayesha Curry, 31, has been sharing incredible pics of herself looking in shape on Instagram over the past few months and now we’re learning just how she managed to lose 35 pounds while in quarantine. The actress revealed the healthy food she chooses to eat and the workout routine she takes on in a new interview with Yahoo Canada Lifestyle but also admitted that staying “healthy” is not all about eating and exercise. “Being healthy isn’t just about what you do in the gym or in the kitchen, it’s about the in-between too and how it all fits together,” she told the outlet.

In addition to staying active with her Fitbit Premium series, which helps subscribers stay healthy by giving workout information, health tips, ideas on nutritious meals and more, the wife of Stephen Curry, 32, said she eats a lot of “green veggies” and is “into portion control” instead of dieting. She also makes sure to create meal traditions.

“Chicken parm is a family favourite—it’s comforting,” she explained. “It’s a fairly basic dish, but it’s also one of the first things I made for Stephen when we were dating, so it’s nostalgic. I do a lighter breading using panko instead of regular bread crumbs, and whip up a super-fast and fresh tomato sauce for the topping.”

When it comes to working out, Ayesha, who showed off her weight loss in the Instagram pic above, keeps things basic with two-and three-pound weights, resistance bands, a mat, and a bench or chair. “I’m very into bodyweight, so I don’t need much, equipment-wise,” she said in the interview. She also commented on her Fitbit series.

“Fitbit Premium has come in handy through quarantine,” she continued. “It was great while I was traveling and out of my routine — I was able to tap into the vast library workout content anytime, anywhere so I didn’t fall off track. It’s a great resource for at-home and on-the-go workouts.”