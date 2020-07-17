Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Son Canon, 2, Dresses Up Like An Adorable Superhero In Sweet New Video

Move over Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin. Canon Curry, the 2-year-old son of Ayesha and Steph Curry, just proved he’s the best Flash around – at least, he’s the cutest!

“Ready? Go!” says Canon Curry, 2, at the start of the July 16 video his mom, Ayesha Curry, 31, uploaded to Instagram. In the short clip, the 2-year-old son of NBA icon Steph Curry, 32, is dressed up as DC’s The Flash, and he seems to have the speed to match. As soon as the camera starts rolling, Canon’s feet start moving and zoom! He’s off and out of sight.

This audition for the next Justice League or CW superhero show (Flash Jr, maybe?) came days after Canon celebrated his second birthday. In honor of the momentous occasion, Ayesha shared a picture of her “PRINCE OF THE HOUSE,” which showed Canon in a stylish outfit, a gold chain, and some cool braids (courtesy of Ayesha’s sister, Janiece JeanLouis). “Canon means YOUNG WOLF; Official of the church,” Ayesha captioned the shot. “We picked his name 9 years ago, not knowing that. It means everything to us now. Our YOUNG WOLF, our Canon Jack … our baby boy.”

Ayesha got emotional over Canon’s second birthday. In a series of posts, posted at midnight on July 2, she said she couldn’t believe that her son is going to be two-years-old. “Having an emotional time over the thought of our baby not being so baby. Wow. I always dreamed of having a little boy. “I had hyperemesis and had to have a PICC line, major thyroid issues, anxiety… you name it. It was bananas (poor Stephen)… after all of that, he came a whole month early. We were nervous… but he arrived at a perfectly healthy 6lbs 7oz!”

“Sometimes you gotta go through it to get to it. God took us on the most incredible journey to have the honor and privilege of being this little man’s mama and dada,” she concluded. It’s evident that Steph has loved having a little man around the house. In May, Ayesh captured the two making funny faces at each other. “They make my heart skip a beat,” she captioned the shot. The couple’s other children — daughters, Riley Elizabeth, 7, and Ryan Carson Curry, 4 – have also loved having a baby brother. Weeks before Canon turned 2, they joined him for a Curry child photoshoot, each posing and looking fly. Now, which superheroes would Ryan and Riley be? Trick question – they already are superheroes.