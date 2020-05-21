Stephen Curry Makes Cute Faces With Canon, 1, In Special ‘Dada’ & Son Moment

Steph and Canon Curry are too cute in a new snap shared by the NBA Champion’s wife, Ayesha on May 20! The 1-year-old appeared to be mimicking his dad, as the two are pictured sticking their tongues out at each other. Take a look at the adorable photo!

Steph Curry and his 1-year-old son Canon Jack are the ultimate duo in a new closeup photo, posted to social media on Wednesday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard, 32, is holding his son while the pair make funny faces at each other. They rocked gold chains in the photo, which was presumably taken by Steph’s wife, chef and author, Ayesha Curry.

“Canon Jack and Dada. My two guys,” the Sweet July founder, 31, captioned her post on Instagram. “They make my heart skip a beat,” she added. The couple also shares two daughters, Riley Elizabeth, 7, and Ryan Carson Curry, 4.

The Curry “guys” are a stylish duo in the new snap that shows their matching gold chains and name-brand tanks. Canon rocked a neutral tee by Kith, while Steph donned a bright blue Under Armour tank — the footwear company he’s contracted with that sells his signature Curry shoes. Canon also sported a backwards cap that was adorably too big for his head.

(Photo credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

Steph, whose NBA season is still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is enjoying quality time at home with his family in California. Normally, he would’ve been traveling with the Warriors throughout the months of March until now, as the regular season would’ve been in full swing at the time. The NBA suspended its season on March 11, after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for coronavirus.

Ayesha recently described quarantining with her brood as “sweet chaos.”

“It’s chaotic, but I like to say it’s beautiful chaos, because we’re fortunate and in a blessed position to be able to zone in and hone in on the kids and wrap our arms around them,” she explained to Hoda Kotb during a virtual appearance on the Today Show at the end of April.