Steph & Ayesha Curry Show Off their Abs While Hitting Home Gym For Couples’ Workout  

Steph and Ayesha Curry are keeping up with their workout routine while in quarantine. The author and the 3-time NBA champ showed off their fit physiques’ at their home gym with daughters Ryan and Riley on March 18!

Steph and Ayesha Curry made fitness a family affair on Wednesday night. The Seasoned Life author, 30, and the Golden State Warriors star point guard, 32, were joined by daughters Ryan, 4, and Riley, 7, for a workout inside their California home gym. Ayesha documented their activities in two videos on Instagram as the family of five continues to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus epidemic.

“Instagram vs reality. Couples workout session into family workout session,” Ayesha captioned a boomerang of her and Steph, as well as a family photo in the gym. “I could dig it. We counted it as PE today in between math and reading… and timeouts. 🥴🥴🥴,” she added. The couple’s 1-year-old son, Canon Jack wasn’t present during the PE session.

Ayesha and Steph showed off their toned abs in a cute boomerang. The NBA star is keeping up his workouts following his short-lived return from a left hand injury that left him rehabbing for four months. His return to the floor was halted by the CORVID-19 global health crisis that led to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspending the season.

(Video credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Ayesha also informed fans that her International Smoke locations will be closed for the health and safety of her employees and the public. In a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, Ayesha also noted that her restaurants will be offering takeout options with a limited menu and kitchen staff.

As the Curry’s continue to quarantine, Ayesha has been whipping up home-cooked meals for her family. Following their workout, the chef made a vegetable beef stew that looked flavorful and tender in a tutorial on Instagram Stories.

Steph and Ayesha announced on March 13 that their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is teaming up with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Oakland Unified School District on the initiative to make sure kids are getting their meals daily. The couple, who shared the news in a video message, plans to provide more than 1 million meals to students in Oakland who cannot attend schools due to coronavirus shutdowns.