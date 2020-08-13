Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Her ‘Game Changing’ Full-Body Workout With Kira Stokes That You Can Do, Too

Candace Cameron Bure is in the best shape of her life at 44, thanks to her workouts with Kira Stokes! The actress told HL how she does it & invites you to join in!

From her super toned arms to her sleek legs, Candace Cameron Bure‘s bikini bod is enviable and she gives all the credit to her trainer Kira Stokes and the Stoked Method! “You could just use her human physique to teach every muscle on her body. It’s incredible, I love Kira!” Candace raved about her trainer of 5+ years on the HollywoodLife podcast. “I train with her every day and even when I’m not with her, I use her fitness app. She has just completely changed my body with her method.”

Candace revealed she “always enjoyed fitness” since her early 30s, but “never got the results” she wanted until meeting Kira. “It’s a lot of those core moves we all know, but the way she puts them together and the constant flow is a game changer,” she said. While the 44-year-old mother of three is currently in Canada filming two Hallmark movies, she admitted that she brought all of her gym equipment to workout via FaceTime and, sometimes, on her IG Live, with Kira.

“I brought my bands, my ball, everything and then I have my computer and I work out with her every day. And then, we went live Monday mornings on my Instagram, so if people do want to train with me and Kira, you can go on my Instagram and those are still posted,” Candace explained.

“I think everyone can do it though because you can always modify and Kira is so good at calling out instruction and she will tell you how to modify something,” she continued. “You don’t have to use any weights like you can always do things at your pace and your ability. The whole point is to just do something and move your body.”

The Fuller House star revealed her favorite full body workout includes using bands, and she is always trying to give your booty a good lift by doing bridges! “I love bridges, because that really gets your butt and glutes and I have just a flat booty, so I’m always trying to lift it up!” she laughed on the podcast. “I also love gliders that tends to work your core really hard.”

When it comes to staying motivated to workout, especially in quarantine, Candace said that she notices a major difference in her mental health when she gets her endorphins pumping. “When I work out, it gives me energy and it helps me stay positive. So, the motivation to workout isn’t very hard because I want to do it. I crave it because I know how much better I feel when I do it,” she explained. “I always think that just starting is the hardest part. You’ve gotta get back on the wagon, back on the train, and you’ve just got to go do it. And once you’ve worked out consistently for a couple of weeks, you just feel so much better.”

Be sure to tune in to Candace Cameron Bure and Kira Stokes’ live workouts on Instagram. And, you can download the KiraStokesFit App on the App Store to do them at home!