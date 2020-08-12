Tiffani Thiessen Admits She’s ‘Still Close’ With ‘SBTB’ Cast 30 Years Later: The Show Had A ‘Huge Impact’ On Me

Kelly Kapowski, aka Tiffani Thiessen, is still tight with her Bayside crew! The actress, who played the iconic character in ‘Saved By The Bell,’ took a trip down memory lane with us!

Tiffani Thiessen can do it all. — She’s a mother, actress, author, lifestyle expert, and the list goes on. Not to mention, she’s responsible for helping shape the fashion industry in the late ’80s into the early ’90s as Kelly Kapowski in Saved By The Bell. Her character’s girl-next-door style was coveted and teen girls everywhere longed for her signature jeans, crop tops and cool hair. Tiffani brought Kelly Kapowski’s sweet charm to life on the small screen from 1989-1993 — a time she’ll always cherish.

“I’m still close with Mark-Paul [Gosselaar] (Zack Morris). I talk to Elizabeth [Berkley Lauren] (Jessie Spano) and Mario [Lopez] (A.C. Slater),” Tiffani said of her costars during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife — while discussing her partnership with Sensodyne. “Of course, I haven’t seen anybody in a while” she noted, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, much hasn’t changed between the Bayside squad.

“We’re still close! It’s kind of like an odd, sort of, not related, but brotherly-sisterly kind of thing. We spent a lot of time together in very informative years that had a huge impact in my life,” Tiffani explained.

In April, Saved By The Bell celebrated its 30-year anniversary, which Tiffani noted was “so crazy” to think about. Four months later, a new teaser for the Saved By The Bell reboot released on August 10. HollywoodLife’s interview with Tiffani was conducted before news of the trailer.

The reboot is set nearly 30 years later, following the original Saved By The Bell finale in 1993. California governor Zack Morris finds himself in a predicament when he closes too many low-income high schools. In an attempt to rectify the situation, he suggests sending the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High. The overload of new students stirs up a much-needed dose of reality for the privileged Bayside kids.

Tiffani, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren are reprising their roles as Kelly Kapowski, Zack Morris, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. The Saved By The Bell reboot does not have a premiere date yet.

Although Tiffani’s a hit on the small screen, she isn’t one to watch much television, she told us. Nonetheless, she’s been hooked on one Emmy-nominated show during quarantine — Schitt’s Creek. “It’s one show that I finally got into, because I feel like everybody was talking about it and I was actually really glad to start it,” she said, noting that the sitcom has been a “nice escape” from global health crisis. “It’s been a very nice show to not overthink, have a lot of laughs and watch a witty, well-written show,” she added.

HollywoodLife caught up with Tiffani around National Ice Cream Day — a holiday she, along with her kids, love. But, the actress is one of the 50% of people globally who suffer from tooth sensitivity. On top of that, Tiffani also deals with gum issues, making her love for sweet treats difficult at times. That’s why she’s the new spokesperson for Sensodyne and Pronamel. Tiffani helped launch the brand’s newest dual-action product, Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum toothpaste, which she credits for making daily life so much easier!