Mark-Paul Gosselaar Hair Makeover: He Transforms Into ‘Saved By The Bell’ Character In Blond Wig

Original ‘Saved By The Bell’ star Mark-Paul Gosselaar is going back to school and back to blond! He shared his brand new ‘do with his fans and they were totally getting major Zack Morris vibes!

It’s time to head back to school — at least for actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar! The Saved By The Bell alum (and returning star), 46, took to his Instagram account on March 11 to show off his brand new (or in this case old and familiar) blond locks with his legions of fans and followers. In the photo, Mark-Paul is seated comfortably in a make-up chair, getting the finishing touches on his hair and face done before heading to set! Just behind Mark-Paul was his unnamed makeup artist, hard at work on giving the actor his final looks before stepping in front of the camera. The makeup and hair stylist also happened to have blonde locks and Mark-Paul made note of that! “One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris,” Mark-Paul captioned the pic, referencing his Saved By The Bell character and adding the hashtag “reboot,” as well!

Of course, Mark-Paul isn’t the only original cast member heading back to Bayside High. Mario Lopez, 46, and Elizabeth Berkley, 47, have already been spotted filming their scenes for the follow-up to the early ’90s TV show on Feb. 3, and they really looked like a total blast from the past! In the photo, Mario totally channeled his character, A.C. Slater, rocking a white tank top, showing off his muscles, and sporting a pair of tight jeans. Elizabeth, as Jessie Spano, looked incredibly professional! Her character sported a business casual look with plenty of gold rings and fun accessories to go around!

It looks like there will be quite a lot of story to tell in this follow-up series to the show, which saw its original run from 1989-1992. In the reboot, a group of California low-income high school students are transferred to Pacific Palisades’ wealthy Bayside High, following a program by California Governor who is, you guessed it, Mark-Paul’s character Zack Morris himself!

The reboot has already found it’s lead in actress, Josie Totah, who will undoubtedly invigorate the series with a ton of pep and personality as Lexi. The rest of the cast is filling out quite nicely, too, with a slew of new faces heading to Bayside High. Among the young cast, fresh faces like Alyssa Jirrels, Haskiri Velazquez, and more will join Josie, Mario, Elizabeth, and Mark-Paul when the series hits NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, later this year!