Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Dress Like A.C. Slater & Jessie Spano In 1st Pic From ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

‘Saved by the Bell’ is getting a reboot, and now fans are now getting their first look at Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley returning as their OG characters from the iconic early ’90s teen show.

Every child of the 90’s dream is coming true with the Saved by the Bell reboot. NBC announced on Jan. 10, 2020 that the show will be coming to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. While a new cast of teens will be the main characters at Bayside High, two beloved OG’s are back! Mario Lopez is returning as A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley is reprising her role as Jessie Spano. They were photographed on set for the first time on Feb. 3, all smiles and looking so happy to be bringing their show to a new generation.

Both Mario, 46, and Elizabeth, 47, still look so darn youthful that it’s hard to believe 31 years have passed since the show debuted on NBC in 1989. The hunky Access Hollywood host looked handsome and buff in a light grey tank top that showed off his bulging arm muscles. He wore jeans and white sneakers and appeared to possibly be playing an athletic coach.

He and Elizabeth were pictured on the Bayside High athletic field while filming their scene. Elizabeth looks like she could be playing a school teacher, as she was dressed a little more formally, in a blue blouse, dark blazer and black pants. In one photograph the pair were seen applauding, as if they were cheering on an athletic team at Bayside High.

In the reboot, their former classmate Zack Morris has become the governor of California. And yes, actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 45, who played Zack, will be back for at least three episodes. His character comes under fire for closing down too many low-income schools, so he decides to transfer students from the schools affected to higher performing ones in wealthier areas. The reboot will focus around a group of kids transferred to Pacific Palisades’ wealthy Bayside High, giving the rich kids a reality check on life. NBC has already announced the casting of the reboot’s lead teen, who will be played by Josie Totah, 18. She’ll play Lexi, described by THR as “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”