‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Teaser: Jessie Warns A Student About Caffeine Pills In Throwback To OG Series

It’s time to go back to Bayside High! Jessie and A.C. are walking the halls once again in the ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot and helping a new group of kids navigate high school.

If you’ve been feeling ’90s vibes, Saved By The Bell is going to take those vibes to a whole new level. A new teaser for the Saved By The Bell reboot dropped on Aug. 10, giving us a fresh glimpse at new and familiar characters. First and foremost, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater.

“Remember all the dances we had in this gym? Ever wish you could go back?” Jessie asks A.C. He replies, “Sure do.”

The show takes place nearly 30 years later after the Saved By The Bell finale in 1993. When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

The cast features some of the kids of your favorite Saved By The Bell characters. Mitchell Hoog plays Mac Morris, the son of Zack Morris. Belmont Cameli plays Jamie Spano, the son of Jessie Spano. Additional cast members include Josie Totah as Lexi, Alycia Pascual-Pena as Aisha, Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy, Dexter Darden as Devante, and John Michael Higgins as Ronald Toddman. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will also return as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski.

There are a number of throwbacks to the original series, including Jessie Spano’s memorable caffeine pill addiction. In one scene, Jessie grabs caffeine pills out of Mac’s hand when he offers them to Daisy. Jessie’s caffeine pill addiction was one of the most memorable storylines of the original series. The Saved By The Bell reboot does not have a premiere date yet.