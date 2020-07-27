Colin Farrell Shows Off Bulked Up Arms As Production Of ‘The Batman’ Remains On Hiatus

Colin Farrell was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an all-black ensemble and sporting a face mask as production on his upcoming project, ‘The Batman,’ remains on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although he is still on break from his latest high-profile project, Colin Farrell is clearly staying in shape! The actor, 44, was spotted hitting up a local coffee shop in Los Angeles on July 26, wearing an all-black outfit that included a face mask, a similar look to one he sported running the same errand on July 17. Colin showed off his toned arms while he walked through the sunny LA neighborhood holding his to-go cup of joe!

As his face mask would suggest, Colin is still cautiously practicing social distancing and face mask-wearing safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Los Angeles alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has seen a major uptick in the number of positive cases, with LA seeing over 170,000 cases that account for over 30% of the state’s total. Because of the growing concern, production on Colin’s latest project, The Batman, has been indefinitely postponed.

In the film, Colin joins co-stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and more for director Matt Reeves‘ vision of the comic book hero. Colin will play Oswald Cobblepot, also known as Batman’s adversary The Penguin. The role was previously made famous by actors like Burgess Meredith in the ’60s Batman TV series, Danny DeVito in the 1992 Tim Burton film Batman Returns, and Robin Lord Taylor in the series Gotham. With his bulked-up physique, Colin could very well bring a whole new iteration of the character to the screen!

Many fans are incredibly excited for Matt Reeves’ take on the story and iconic characters, and so are the stars themselves! In fact, Zoë Kravitz previously gushed about Robert Pattinson playing the title role. “First of all, he’s just a really good actor. He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on,” Zoë, who will play Selina Kylie aka Catwoman, shared in a June Variety interview.

Much like Colin, Rob has also been putting in a lot of training to stay in shape for his next role. “I’m essentially on a meal plan for Batman,” he shared in his profile for GQ‘s June/July issue. “I don’t know what I’d be doing other than that.” Clearly, Rob, Colin, and the rest of the film’s stars are doing everything they can to stay safe and healthy so that they are ready when the time comes to return to The Batman!