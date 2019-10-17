Paul Dano: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing The Riddler In ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves, director of 2021’s ‘The Batman’ has found his Riddler in Paul Dano, who has officially been cast as the classic villain opposite, Robert Pattinson! Get to know Paul as fans continue to brand him as the ‘perfect choice’ for the character.

Paul Dano has officially been cast as the Riddler in Warner Bros. The Batman, slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. The Matt Reeves-directed film stars it’s titular character, Robert Pattinson as Batman, with Zoe Kravitz set to play Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright, who will play Batman’s ally, Commissioner Gordon. Paul’s version of the Riddler will go by the name Edward Nashton — who in the comics later adopts the name Edward Nygma to go along with his villainous identity.

1. Paul Dano is an American actor, director, screenwriter and producer from New York, NY. — Born, on June 19, 1984, Paul attended Eugene Lang College in New York City, where he was involved in community theater. He acted in his first major film role when he was 16 in L.I.E. (2001). Paul is known for his stellar performances the following films: Little Miss Sunshine (2006), There Will Be Blood (BAFTA nominee, Best Supporting Actor; 2007), Taking Woodstock (2009), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Ruby Sparks (2012), Looper (2012), Love & Mercy (Golden Globe nominee, Best Supporting Actor; 2014), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Prisoners (2013), Youth (2015), Swiss Army Man (2016), Okja (2017), and the miniseries War & Peace (2016) and Escape at Dannemora (2018).

2. His directorial debut came with high praise and huge names. — In 2018, Paul made his directorial debut with the film, Wildfire, based on the 1990 novel of the same name. The film, which starred, Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal, received rave reviews and earned a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Wildlife went on to play at the Cannes Film Festival, the Toronto Film Festival and the Mill Valley Film Festival. The film was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards.

3. Paul is in a relationship and he’s a father. — He has been in a relationship with actress and screenwriter, Zoe Kazan since 2007. Together, they have a daughter, who was born in August 2018. The family resides in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. Paul and Zoe actually co-wrote the screenplay for Wildlife.

4. He’s also a singer and musician. — Paul is the vocalist and lead guitarist of the band, Mook. He is also know for his early roles in classical plays on Broadway, in which he made his debut at age 12 in the John Tillinger-directed revival of Inherit the Wind.

5. Paul is not on social media. — Aside from fan accounts and parody accounts, there’s no sign of the actor on any major social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.