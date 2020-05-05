See Pics
Hollywood Life

Colin Farrell Jogs Shirtless In LA, Staying In Shape Despite Production On ‘The Batman’ Coming To A Halt

Terma,SL / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a day at the gym before heading to the Dermatology office. JLO and A-Rod look casual for the outing as they don't seem that bothered by the threat of the Coronavirus. *Shot on March 15, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Colin Farrell returns to his truck wearing a mask after a run in Los Feliz during the safer at home COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured: Colin Farrell BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Freddie Prinze Jr walks back home after a skateboarding session with young son Rocky Prinze. Freddie wore a clown print mask and a yellow t-shirt for the board time and young Rocky had on knee pads and was carrying a helmet. Freddie, best remembered for his role of Fred in the Scooby-Doo franchise (opposite wife Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne), has appeared in some installments of the Star Wars franchise most recently. Pictured: Freddie Prinze jr,, Rocky Prinze BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis walk their dogs with a friend during the safer at home COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured: Chris Pine BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Gotham can wait until COVID-19 is entirely under control, but that doesn’t mean Colin Farrell is putting his fitness routine on ice.

Traditionally, The Penguin has been one of the Caped Crusader’s more rotund rogues, so it will be interesting to see Colin Farrell’s take on the classic DC character when The Batman resumes filming. Colin went for a jog through the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday (May 4) and the 43-year-old actor looked great while exercising. Though he went shirtless on this run, he made sure to wear his protective face mask along with his Adidas track pants and headband. It was an excellent example of how to stay fit – while staying safe and respectful of others – during this time of “social distancing.”

Will a more buff version of Oswald Cobblept (the Penguin’s real name) take on Robert Pattinson’s Batman in The Batman? Or is Colin doing all this cardio to help him with the weight of his character’s costume? Though the Phone Booth actor was reportedly seen packing on some pounds at the start of the year, per Distractify, actor Rob McClure let the cat (penguin?) out of the bag about how Colin’s role will be heavy on the makeup and prosthetics.

“They’ve done an amazing job, though,” Rob McClure said on Stars in the House, a streamed series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, per Comic Book Resources. McClure had to undergo a fitting for prosthetics in order to play Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway. “When I went into a place to get the process you just saw, I walked in and they were like, ‘Oh, hang on, we just have to clear off this table.’ And they were building the Penguin prosthetics for Colin Farrell in the new Batman movie, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in the right place.'”

Terma,SL / BACKGRID
Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Rob didn’t share what Colin’s pieces involved, be it an expanded gut or flippers. Dany DeVito, who famously brought The Penguin to life in 1992’s Batman Returns, wore a nose-lip-and-brow prosthetic to fully capture the character’s avian features.

The look of the character was seemingly still up in the air (which is funny, since penguins can’t fly) at the start of 2020. “I’m still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Colin said when talking about the project on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January. “It’s all very hush-hush, but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote, and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re still in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”