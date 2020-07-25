Megan Fox ‘Confident’ Ex Brian Austin Green Will Find ‘The Right One’ After Split From Tina Louise

It’s all love from Brian Austin Green’s ex Megan Fox, who has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. Megan ‘just wants Brian to be happy,’ a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Megan Fox, 34, is confident ex Brian Austin Green, 47, will find the the “right” romance since his relationship with model Tina Louise, 38, fizzled. “Megan is confident he’s doing fine,” a source close to the exes spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as his dating life, she’s confident he’ll find the right one when the time comes,” they also revealed, noting that the Transformers actress knows Brian is “an incredible father” to their three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“That allows her to focus on her work and not stress while she’s away…she’s so grateful that she can rely on him and has never had to worry about leaving [the kids] with him,” the source also said. Megan and Brian surprised fans when they announced their split after nearly a decade on May 19. “The split has been easier for Megan than Brian and she is well aware of that,” a second source confirmed to HL.

Since the announcement, Megan has moved on with her Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly, 30. The couple have been seemingly inseparable in recent weeks, taking off to Puerto Rico earlier this month to resume filming on the Randall Emmett produced project. “Megan has a lot going on right now with filming and since they had to pause shooting because of the pandemic there’s a lot of catching up to do so she hasn’t had much time to catch up with Brian unless it’s about the kids,” our first insider noted.

Despite being busy with her new relationship and work, Megan simply wants he ex to find happiness again. “Megan is really happy and just wants the same for Brian. They’ll always respect one another and wish each other happiness,” our second insider said. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been spotted out-and-about with several ladies since his split from Megan, including model Tina — even noshing on vegan tacos at her restaurant Sugar Taco — as well as Courtney Stodden, 25.

Brian opened up about his break-up with Megan on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green. “[Megan] said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian said on May 26. He also confessed he will “always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”