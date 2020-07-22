Adrienne Bailon Reveals Why She Hasn’t Posted About Tamar Braxton After Her Hospitalization: ‘I’m Praying’

While many celebrities have expressed public support for Tamar Braxton, her former ‘The Real’ cohost Adrienne Bailon has chosen not to do that. She explained why in a video.

Getting real. Adrienne Bailon took to social media on Tuesday, July 21, to answer questions as to why she hasn’t addressed Tamar Braxton‘s hospitalization publicly. The Grammy winner, 43, was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live on July 16 — for an alleged “possible overdose,” according to multiple reports. During a live video with her husband, singer/songwriter Israel Houghton, Adrienne, 36, encouraged fans to pray for Tamar “in real life,” instead of just on social media. Adrienne and Tamar were cohosts together on the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The Real, until Tamar’s controversial departure in 2016.

“I know that there was a lot of questions coming on here, specifically about Tamar, and everything isn’t for Instagram,” Adrienne, began. “Everything isn’t for social media. I absolutely want to encourage people to pray for her, but in real life that’s what I’m doing.”

She continued, “So, I think when it comes to posting things on social media and you want to bring awareness to something you feel is not being seen — 100 percent. But, at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think that we should all be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts,” Adrienne said, urging fans to “pray for her in real life. “So that to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important,” Adrienne said, before her husband noted that his wife did reach out to Tamar following news of her hospitalization. — “Which you’ve done,” Houghton said.

“I just think everything shouldn’t be because I want to make you feel comfortable with what I’ve done,” Adrienne continued, referring to social media critics. “Does that make sense?” the actress added before the video cut off.

News of Tamar’s hospitalization came after the singer was rushed to an LA medical center due to a “medical emergency” on July 16. At the time, LAPD told HollywoodLife they answered a call at 9:45 pm that was generated from the Ritz Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles for an individual with a “medical emergency.” Police added that the individual was transported from the Ritz Carlton.

Tamar was with her boyfriend, David Adefeso at the time of her distress, as heard in a 911 audio call obtained by HollywoodLife. David can be heard panicking on the call, telling a 911 dispatcher in part that his girlfriend “has been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry.”

Following news of Tamar’s hospitalization, WEtv, which airs multiple shows the singer stars in, tweeted: “Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time,” the network wrote on July 16.

The official Braxton Family Values Twitter shared the same message on its separate account. After news of her hospitalization, Tamar’s sister Traci Braxton took to Instagram to ask her followers to prayer for her family.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.