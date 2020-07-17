Tamar Braxton Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital In Los Angeles

While details are still coming in, multiple media outlets have reported that Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital following an incident in Los Angeles.

Tamar Braxton, 43, best known as one of the Braxton sisters and star of the reality show Braxton Family Values, has reportedly been hospitalized on Thursday, July 16, according to TMZ. According to TMZ’s report, Tamar was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso, 50. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a 911 call was placed and when EMTs arrived, they found the “Love & War” singer “unresponsive”.

HollywoodLife also spoke to the Los Angeles police, who confirmed only that a ‘female’ was found in a ‘medical emergency’ at the hotel on that night. “There was a radio call generated on Thursday night, July 16th at the approximate time of 9:45 pm at the Ritz Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles, the 900 Block of West Olympic Blvd. as a medical emergency and the individual was transported and that was it.” Police sources did not confirm that the medical emergency involved Tamar and we have not received any response to our requests for confirmation from the Ritz or Tamar’s manager.

Though her condition has not been confirmed, floods of comments have been pouring in on social media for Tamar, in hopes that she makes a full recovery. “Sending you so much (love) sis don’t want to bombard you but I’m here whenever you’re ready,” former Bad Girls Club star Tanisha Thomas wrote next to an Instagram video Tamar posted earlier in the day with her son Logan, 7 (who she shares with ex-husband Vince Hebert.)

Just this week, Tamar made headlines for venting about her frustrations over the alleged pay disparities between her show Braxton Family Values and E’s hit Keeping Up with the Kardashians after a Twitter fan brought up the topic of “pay” and how her cast should be “paid their worth”.

“Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the [Braxton Family Values] theme song … where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on the air… we make 75 percent LESS than the Kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show,” Tamar wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Tamar has also been seen lately on the VH1 show To Catch A Beautician alongside celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright. She previously won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019 where she became the first African-American winner of the long-running CBS reality competition series in the States.