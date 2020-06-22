‘To Catch A Beautician’ Preview: Tamar & Johnny Are Stunned Over A ‘RHOA’ Hair Disaster

Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright are shocked when they learned what happened when their client went in for a Porsha Williams-style look in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘To Catch a Beautician.’

A young woman named Cindy is Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright’s new client in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 22 episode of To Catch a Beautician. Cindy explains that the style she went in for was Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cindy wanted baby hairs with long curls to make it look more natural.

However, things took a turn when she was getting her hair done. Cindy reminded the hairstylist to not forget the baby hairs she wanted. The stylist said she’d already cut the lace so she couldn’t make baby hairs. Johnny says that if there’s hair there, then you can make baby hairs with it. Johnny brings up that maybe the stylist cut too far on accident.

Cindy reveals the stylist then decided to put in a relaxer in Cindy’s hair. At that point, Cindy just stopped talking after that because she didn’t know what was happening. Johnny is baffled that the stylist put a relaxer in Cindy’s hair. When she went home and started combing her hair, Cindy was shedding. She ran to the mirror and noticed she had hair missing around her hairline. Tamar and Johnny have their work cut out for them!

In To Catch a Beautician, Tamar and Johnny come to the rescue of clients whose hair has been botched by a beautician from their past. In a strategic sting operation, Tamar and Johnny will help disgruntled customers confront the stylists who damaged their tresses. Johnny will then put the beautician through a rigorous hair boot camp. Armed with new skills and techniques, the beauticians will now have a chance to redeem themselves by redoing their client’s hair.

The series is hosted by the Grammy-nominated singer and reality star. Johnny is former First Lady Michelle Obama’s hairstylist. The first season consists of 20 episodes. To Catch a Beautician airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.