Tamar Braxton Fights For Equal Pay For Family’s Reality Show: ‘We Make 75% Less Than The Kardashians’

Tamar Braxton didn’t shy away from questions about equal pay in the reality TV space on July 13. The singer joined the conversation on Twitter to compare the alleged pay discrepancies between ‘Braxton Family Values’ and ‘KUWTK.’

Tamar Braxton expressed her frustration about salary differences within reality television on Monday night. The Grammy nominee, 43, replied to a fan on Twitter, who appeared to hash up the topic about “pay” and how the Braxton Family Values cast should be “paid their worth.” In her reply, Tamar noted that she, along with the rest of her famous family, aren’t paid even close to what the Kardashians are compensated for their hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the [Braxton Family Values] theme song … where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on the air… we make 75 percent LESS than the Kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show,” Tamar wrote on Twitter.

Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show🤔 https://t.co/0dIueRQ2Dx — TAMAR "THUG" BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 13, 2020

She replied to a Braxton Family Values viewer, who tweeted at her: “I wish y’all could work out a deal with black owned networks. Any one of them would be ecstatic to have the Braxton Family!” the Twitter user wrote, tagging a few popular networks including WEtv, OWNtv and BET. The fan also used the hashtags, “PayThemTheirWorth” and “PayThemTheirRespect.”

A separate fan tweeted about reality show “villains,” and noted that KUWTK contains the latter. — Something Tamar urged (in her previous tweet) Braxton Family Values does not.

“First of all, there are villains on the Kardashians show and why do y’all have to compare everything to them? Damn leave them PPL alone,” the fan tweet read.

Other fans continued to tweet at Tamar with supportive messages about her family’s longstanding reality show. “Braxtons really did put we tv on the map if we all being honest,” one fan wrote. Another added, “The Braxtons invented family reality tv.”

KUWTK is currently in its 18th season on the E! network — going on 19. Kim Kardashian was spotted filming the next season at a beach house in Malibu with family friend Malika Haqq on July 8. Meanwhile, Braxton Family Values has six seasons under its belt. It’s unclear exactly how much money each cast brings in per episode of their respected shows.

Tamar currently stars in the new VH1 beauty competition series, To Catch A Beautician — where she, along with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright, help disgruntled clients confront the beauticians who wrecked their hair. To Catch A Beautician airs Mondays at 10 pm on VH1.