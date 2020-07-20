Tamar Braxton’s BF Weeps In 911 Call & Claims She Was ‘Very Angry’ At Network Before Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton was unresponsive when her boyfriend found her in their hotel room and called 911. He then began weeping over how she was ‘very angry’ with the network she was working with.

Tamar Braxton‘s devastated boyfriend David Adefeso was so distraught when he was unable to awaken the singer after finding her unresponsive in their downtown L.A. hotel room on July 16. He called 911 and told the operator, “My girlfriend is not responding.” He continued, “She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” as the operator repeatedly asked him to shake Tamar to try to wake her up. The 911 tape you can listen to was obtained by TMZ, which they published on July 20.

“She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” David told the operator, about getting EMTs on scene as quickly as possible. He added, “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what,” as to why she was unresponsive.

“She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today,” David confessed to the operator. He was then heard openly sobbing and referred to the ‘”f**king network.” The network in question isn’t mentioned, but Tamar’s latest project is a six part WEtv docu-series called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! which debuts on July 30.

The imdb.com description for the project reads, “Tamar Braxton is back to turn her life around in a revealing docu-series. With her new boo by her side, Tamar shares her truth and fights against demons determined to bring her down as she relaunches her career and reconcile with family.” Unlike her WEtv show with her sisters Braxton Family Values, the new series features just Tamar, David, executive producer Mona Scott-Young and a few others.

“She needs some help sir. You guys should look for some help for her,” the 911 dispatcher advised David, who is heard weeping uncontrollably. He eventually took a few deep breaths and told the operator, “And it’s come to this. When do you get free? At what point can a company or organization control…” David told the operator, who interrupted to ask how long she’s worked for them. David then responded, but amid his tears all that could be heard was “everything she held….everything.”

Tamar was reportedly rushed to California Hospital in downtown L.A. by paramedics on the night of July 16. TMZ reported that she has improved to stable condition since her arrival. After the incident, her sisters and famous friends like Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, 52, and singing superstar Mariah Carey have asked for thought and prayers for Tamar.

NeNe alluded to something happening to Tamar on the day of her alleged hospitalization in a July 17 Instagram message, where she said she spoke to her that day. “When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone,” the Bravo star began.

“I talk to Tamar often! Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment. Spoke to her and David today! I say that to say this…check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much!” NeNe advised. “know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful. I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength.”