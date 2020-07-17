Tamar Braxton’s Sister Traci Asks For ‘Prayers’ After Reports Tamar’s Been Hospitalized

Traci Braxton has asked fans for their “prayers” after her little sis Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to hospital in Los Angeles.

Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton, 43, was reportedly rushed to hospital on July 16, per a TMZ report. Hours after the news broke, her sister Traci Braxton, 49, took to Instagram to ask fans for their “prayers”. She posted an image which featured the text, “Keep my family in your prayers”. Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section with heart emojis and praying hand emojis. “Definitely praying for your family. Stay strong,” one follower wrote.

According to reports, the reality star was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso, 50. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a 911 call was placed and when EMTs arrived, the “Love & War” singer was found “unresponsive”.

Tamar, who comes from a famous family of songstresses including her older sister Toni, has actually been a familiar face in the reality TV game for years. Her television appearances go way beyond her long-running WE series: she won the 2nd season of Celebrity Big Brother in the states in 2019 and is currently starring in her new VH1 show To Catch a Beautician with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright. She also earned 2 Daytime Emmy nominations for her work on the long-running talk show The Real.

Just this week, Tamar made headlines for venting about her frustrations over the alleged pay disparities between her show Braxton Family Values and E’s hit Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after a fan on social media brought up the topic of “pay” and how her cast should be “paid their worth”. She wrote on Twitter, “Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the [Braxton Family Values] theme song … where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on the air… we make 75 percent LESS than the Kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show.”