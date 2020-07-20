Benjamin Keough’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence After His Death: He’ll ‘Always Be The Love Of My Life’

Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend, Diana Pinto, took to Instagram to share a memorable post that included a video and photos of her spending time with him and a heartbreaking message, a week after his death.

Benjamin Keough‘s girlfriend, Diana Pinto, took to Instagram to share her first public message since his tragic death by suicide at the age of 27 on July 19. In her heart-wrenching post, which was posted one week after his passing, she included a series of pics that showed her and her late beau, who was the grandson of iconic singer Elvis Presley, having fun together as well as a video that showed him walking on a beach in front of the water while encouraging her to join him. “To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you,” Diana wrote in the beginning of the message.

“You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk,” she continued. “I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays. Your laugh is heard all over the world now. You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.”

Diana concluded her message with more bittersweet words about her love for Benjamin as well as some about her grief. “My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart,” she added. “I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you.”

She signed off on the post with, “You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorsito. Love forever, Honu.”

Diana’s message comes one day after Benjamin’s sister, Riley Keough, 31, shared her own tribute message on Instagram. She included touching photos with her younger brother in the post and called him “pure light,” “wild man,” “best friend,” and a “protector” who was “too sensitive for this harsh world.” She also ended with some devastating words that read, “I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Benjamin’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, 52, was spotted holding hands with Diana in Los Angeles on July 16, but has yet to speak out publicly about her son’s death. His dad, Danny Keough, 55, was also spotted being consoled and talking to Diana outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on the same day.