Tana Mongeau Holds Hands & Cuddles With ‘Angel’ Francesca Farago On Dinner Date — See Pics

Tana Mongeau sparked relationship rumors by holding hands with gorgeous Francesca Farago during a night out with friends, and declaring that she wanted to “marry” the “angel,” too!

Tana Mongeau and her rumored girlfriend, Francesca Farago were positively inseparable during a night out in West Hollywood, and there’s pics to prove it. The YouTuber, 22, and the Too Hot To Handle star, 26, were spotted holding hands and looking oh so cozy while leaving Craig’s on July 5. The ladies were at the celeb hotspot for a group dinner with friends, but they clearly only had eyes for each other.

Tana and Francesca both looked incredibly hot for their date night. The former Mrs. Jake Paul rocked patent leather pants, a pair of Jordans, an a bra top for the outing — very Dirrty-era Christina. Francesca went for a more casual, but equally sexy look, rocking heeled booties, leather bike shorts, and a plain Balenciaga tee. The rumored couple stayed safe with face masks during the ongoing pandemic in California.

The ladies got friskier back at home, Tana revealed in her Instagram stories. She documented the whole wild night, from their pregaming with friends to their fun post-dinner. One funny video from Tana’s story shows a responsible Francesca cleaning up some spilled wine on the kitchen floor. “That’s why I love Franchesca. She cleans up all the messes my friends and I make. Marry me!” Tana says. She also calls her an “angel” while they cuddle up and giggle together.

She never outright calls Francesca her girlfriend, but it’s very clear in her July 5 posts, but she did say that they were in a relationship in a recent Instagram Story. “we’re dating now pick it up TMZ,” she wrote on a photo of herself and Francesca, which you can see below. However, she could be making a little joke. After all, she said during their Craig’s dinner that she was “pregnant and it’s Francesca’s.”

Tana and husband Jake announced that they were separating in January 2020, just five months after tying the knot in an elaborate, star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas. While the breakdown of their relationship was obviously painful and emotional, the two are still friends. They were even spotted hanging out together just days after their announcement. Jake has since been linked to Are You The One star Julia Rose.