See Pics
Hollywood Life

Tana Mongeau Holds Hands & Cuddles With ‘Angel’ Francesca Farago On Dinner Date — See Pics

Francesca Farago Tana Mongeau
BACKGRID
Tana MongeauFashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 May 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Tana Mongeau and her rumored new “Too Hot To Handle” girlfriend Francesca Farago enjoy another hot date night along with friends Cole Carrigan and others at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. The “Two Hot To Handle” Star Francesca just broke up with her boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, a month ago, but seems to have found a new love interest in Tana. The two were inseparable as they walked out of the restaurant with their hands clinched tightly holding each other. The two were fashionably dressed as Tana showed off her toned abs and cleavage in a black leather bra paired with black leather pants, a black crocodile print jacket, and red/black/white Jordan 1’s sneakers. Francesca donned a gray Balenciaga shirt with tight black shorts that showed off her toned sleek legs and black clog heels. Both wore face masks although Tana’s mask was under her cheek. Tana also got a lil frisky as she just couldn’t let go of her girlfriend while hugging her from the back side. When asked about their relationship, Tana smiled and got in the back seat with her new beau. Pictured: Tana Mongeau, Francesca Farago BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Tana Mongeau and her rumored new “Too Hot To Handle” girlfriend Francesca Farago enjoy another hot date night along with friends Cole Carrigan and others at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. The “Two Hot To Handle” Star Francesca just broke up with her boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, a month ago, but seems to have found a new love interest in Tana. The two were inseparable as they walked out of the restaurant with their hands clinched tightly holding each other. The two were fashionably dressed as Tana showed off her toned abs and cleavage in a black leather bra paired with black leather pants, a black crocodile print jacket, and red/black/white Jordan 1’s sneakers. Francesca donned a gray Balenciaga shirt with tight black shorts that showed off her toned sleek legs and black clog heels. Both wore face masks although Tana’s mask was under her cheek. Tana also got a lil frisky as she just couldn’t let go of her girlfriend while hugging her from the backside. When asked about their relationship, Tana smiled and got in the back seat with her new beau. Pictured: Tana Mongeau, Francesca Farago BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Famous Youtuber Jake Paul and his wife Tana Mongeau are spotted together after announcing on Instagram that they were taking a break from their open marriage. Pictured: Tana Mongeau,Jake Paul Ref: SPL5138941 080120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: KingJosh / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Political News Editor

Tana Mongeau sparked relationship rumors by holding hands with gorgeous Francesca Farago during a night out with friends, and declaring that she wanted to “marry” the “angel,” too!

Tana Mongeau and her rumored girlfriend, Francesca Farago were positively inseparable during a night out in West Hollywood, and there’s pics to prove it. The YouTuber, 22, and the Too Hot To Handle star, 26, were spotted holding hands and looking oh so cozy while leaving Craig’s on July 5. The ladies were at the celeb hotspot for a group dinner with friends, but they clearly only had eyes for each other.

Francesca Farago Tana Mongeau
Francesca Farago and Tana Mongeau hold hands after a dinner date at Craig’s, 7/5/20 (BACKGRID)

Tana and Francesca both looked incredibly hot for their date night. The former Mrs. Jake Paul rocked patent leather pants, a pair of Jordans, an a bra top for the outing — very Dirrty-era Christina. Francesca went for a more casual, but equally sexy look, rocking heeled booties, leather bike shorts, and a plain Balenciaga tee. The rumored couple stayed safe with face masks during the ongoing pandemic in California.

The ladies got friskier back at home, Tana revealed in her Instagram stories. She documented the whole wild night, from their pregaming with friends to their fun post-dinner. One funny video from Tana’s story shows a responsible Francesca cleaning up some spilled wine on the kitchen floor. “That’s why I love Franchesca. She cleans up all the messes my friends and I make. Marry me!” Tana says. She also calls her an “angel” while they cuddle up and giggle together.

Francesca Farago Tana Mongeau
Francesca Farago and Tana Mongeau were inseparable during their dinner date in West Hollywood (BACKGRID)

She never outright calls Francesca her girlfriend, but it’s very clear in her July 5 posts, but she did say that they were in a relationship in a recent Instagram Story. “we’re dating now pick it up TMZ,” she wrote on a photo of herself and Francesca, which you can see below. However, she could be making a little joke. After all, she said during their Craig’s dinner that she was “pregnant and it’s Francesca’s.”

Tana and husband Jake announced that they were separating in January 2020, just five months after tying the knot in an elaborate, star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas. While the breakdown of their relationship was obviously painful and emotional, the two are still friends. They were even spotted hanging out together just days after their announcement. Jake has since been linked to Are You The One star Julia Rose.

 