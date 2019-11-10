Tana Mongeau Gives An Update On Married Life With Jake Paul & Reveals Who She Wants To See Him Fight

It has been four months of marital bliss for Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau! Tana gave HL an exclusive update on their relationship at the Logan Paul vs. KSI boxing match!

And they all live dizzily ever after! Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are still going strong after their July 2019 nuptials. At the Logan Paul vs. KSI boxing match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, Jake Paul’s bride gave HollywoodLife an update on their love life in an EXCLUSIVE interview! “Honestly? It’s going well. Too well. It’s almost like, I wake up everyday like, ‘Okay, something bad has to happen now,'” Tana gushed. “Things are really chill, really fun right now.” She jokingly added, “It’s the holiday season that makes or breaks couples, right? I guess we’ll see!”

The vlogger was at the match to support her brother-in-law, Logan Paul, who was facing off for the second time against UK-based YouTuber, JJ, also known as KSI. While LP didn’t come out with the win, Tana was definitely Team Maverick! However, her husband might be next to enter the ring, as Jake has been trying to secure a fight of his own with promoter Eddie Hearn. “He’s been training, literally, every single day for so long now,” Tana revealed. “And it’s crazy because he’s so sober, and he’s putting himself through so much to make his life like… more miserable. He’s had like 10 concussions. I swear, it’s f*cking with his head.”

The one thing Jake Paul is missing for his match is an opponent, and while there are people like mixed martial artist Dillon Danis and UK YouTuber AnEsonGib vying to fight the Team 10 founder, he hasn’t confirmed he is willing to get in the ring with them. “I want to see him fight whoever he wants!” Tana said of her opinion. “Whatever makes him happy… whoever he is going to be the angriest at and body!” Now that’s a supportive wifey!

