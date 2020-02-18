Just a month and a half after announcing her split from Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau was photographed looking quite cozy with Jake’s brother, Logan, during a lunch date on Feb. 17.

Tana Mongeau looked relaxed and happy while enjoying an intimate lunch date with Logan Paul at Joan’s On Third on Feb. 17. Yes, you read that right — Logan Paul. Logan is the brother of Tana’s ex, Jake Paul, who she married in July 2019. The two announced that they’d be “taking a break” from their relationship at the beginning of 2020, but it looks like Tana is still on good terms with the family. During her daytime outing with Logan, the two enjoyed a meal together, and were photographed with their arms around each other as they left the restaurant.

At one point, Tana wrapped her arms around Logan’s entire body and he gave her a kiss on the top of her head. It’s unclear if this was just a friendly outing, or if something more is happening between these two. However, it’s possible that Tana is just friendly with both brothers at this point. After all, she was photographed shopping with Jake less than one week after announcing their breakup in January, too. While the two didn’t show any obvious PDA at the time, they looked comfortable with each other during the outing.

When Jake and Tana announced that they would be taking a break, they explained that they were doing so to “focus on [their] own very crazy lives.” They even sat next to each other as they broke the news on Instagram. “We’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple of months have been, and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Jake wrote. Tana also confirmed that Jake was still her “best friend,” even after the split. “This is bittersweet, but it’s what’s best for us right now,” the pair concluded.

Meanwhile, if there does happen to be something going on between Tana and Logan, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Paul brothers were linked to the same woman. In 2017, Jake confirmed that Logan had hooked up with his then-ex-girlfriend, Alissa Violet. Both Jake and Alissa have told different tales about the hookup — he claims she cheated on him, while she insists they were not together at the time. The situation led to some tension between the brothers, which hopefully won’t happen again after Logan and Tana’s latest outing!