Jake Paul Sparks Rumors He’s Dating ‘AYTO’s Julia Rose After Tana Mongeau Split — See PDA Pic

Is Julia Rose ‘the one’ for Jake Paul? The YouTuber posted a super flirty selfie with the ‘AYTO’ star on Instagram, and it has his fans thinking they could be dating after his Tana split!

One month after Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau announced they were “taking a break” from their short-lived marriage, the YouTube star appears to have moved on with another blonde. Jake, 23, had fans freaking out on Instagram when he posted an extremely flirty pic, featuring Are You The One? star Julia Rose, 26. The February 7 post shows Jake kissing Julia on the cheek as she cradles his face in her hands and puckers up. He captioned it, “bro so what.” The comments blew up, mostly with people telling them how cute they looked together. Mike Majlak from Impaulsive hinted that something’s been brewing between Jake and Julia for some times, commenting, “finally.” See the pic of Jake and Julia below!

One fan put it simply, but perfectly, with their comment: “So confused about your whole life but ok I hope your [sic] happy.” There’s apparently more than just the PDA pic that’s stirring up dating rumors. Julia, according to Page Six, was by Jake’s side all week leading up to his boxing match against AnEsonGib in Miami! At one point, they even partied with Tana. Julia posted a sizzling photo from that night on Instagram, which showed herself and Tana touching tongues in a club. She captioned it, “so this happened @tanamongeau”. Jake was all about it, to say the least. He commented, “imma really die.” Down, boy.

Jake fans may recognize Julia as the beauty from his “These Days” music video, which premiered in December. Julia was previously engaged to Stephen McHugh, whom she met on the MTV dating show Are You The One? in 2016. Stephen popped the question in 2019, and it’s unclear when they broke up.

Jake and Tana had a lavish, star-studded wedding in Las Vegas in July 2019 after a very brief engagement. By January 2020, the couple announced in two lighthearted Instagram posts that they were putting a pause on their relationship. Tana stressed that she “made a best friend for life” when it came to Jake, and he said that he’d always love his friend.