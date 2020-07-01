Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Nephew Reign, 5, As The Cousins Enjoy A ’Sleepover’ — See Pic

Kim Kardashian enjoyed some ‘morning snuggles’ with her five-year-old nephew, Reign, after the little tyke enjoyed a sleepover with his cousins! See the adorable pic Kim shared on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian got some early morning cuddles in from her adorable five-year-old nephew, Reign Disick, on the morning of July 1! The SKIMS mogul, 39, took to Twitter to share with her followers an adorable photo of her and Reign snuggling together in white sheets. Kim made a slight kissing face at the camera, and noticeably opted for her natural raven black hair color instead of the red hue she dyed it earlier this week! Reign’s long hair also cascaded past his shoulders, as he wrapped his arms around his loving aunt.

Morning snuggles sleepover w Reign pic.twitter.com/aUqqYr83tq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2020

“Morning snuggles sleepover w Reign,” Kim captioned the sweet pic. Reign was likely hanging out with his cousins, Kim and husband Kanye West‘s children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, as the family enjoyed a getaway in Wyoming! Both Kourtney Kardashian and Kim’s Instagrams featured very similar sights, meaning that the family is spending a lot of quality time together enjoying the open plains.

And while the family previously came together at Kim and Kanye’s Wyoming ranch to celebrate North’s seventh birthday, Kim has also taken on some babysitting duties on behalf of her older sister! On June 17, Kim shared the sweetest photo with her eldest nephew, Mason Disick, 10. The two were chowing down on some snacks when Kim snapped the adorable selfie. “When I baby sit,” she captioned the pic!

But while Kim has been documenting moments with her family, Kourtney has been following suit! While in Wyoming, the Poosh founder, 41, has taken photos and video featuring her kiddos enjoying some time in nature. Recently, she shared images of her beautiful daughter, Penelope, riding a horse and looking like a true cowgirl! Clearly, the Kardashian clan has been enjoying some time away from Los Angeles.

The family, however, still came together to honor Khloe Kardashian on the gorgeous Good American mogul’s 36th birthday! Photos from the occasion featured Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, while Khloe posed with her sweet baby girl, True Thompson. It’s clear more than ever just how tightly knit this family really is.