Mason Disick, 10, Looks So Grown Up In Sweet New Photo With Aunt Kim Kardashian: ‘My Day 1’

Kim Kardashian and her ‘day 1,’ Mason Disick are the ultimate duo in a new selfie she shared to her social media accounts on May 15! The ‘KUWTK’ stars matched in white tops, and the famous family had a field day in the comments section!

Kim Kardashian‘s latest selfie doesn’t include a lavish set or a designer wardrobe. The Skims founder, 39, shared a closeup snap with her 10-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, on Friday morning, aka “My day 1.” — That’s what she wrote in the caption of the new photo on both Twitter and Instagram. Mason is the oldest of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids.

It’s unclear where the pair, who matched in white tops, snapped the pic. Although, both Kim and Kourtney’s families are quarantining at their separate homes, which are nearby one another in LA. The Kardashian-Jenner family have homes in the same gated community in Calabasas, CA.

“Omg the BEST photo!!!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments under the photo. Mason’s mom gushed over the selfie with a simple pouting face emoji. More of the same types of comments followed, with many fans noting how “grown up” Mason looks. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have watched Mason on the show since Kourtney gave birth to him on December 14, 2009. He’s the first of Kris Jenner‘s nine grandchildren.

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

On the same day she shared the new selfie, Kim opened up about her mental health in quarantine. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, she accepted her younger sister, Kendall Jenner‘s mental health initiative, the “How are you really challenge?” — which encourages others to express how they’re feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mother of four, who’s been “stressed” with husband Kanye West during quarantine, admitted that this time has been challenging for her.

“I find myself to be a really mentally strong person. But, I have been challenged during these times. I started to get high anxiety when I was about to have my fourth child,” she explained about the birth of Psalm West (now 1). “So, that anxiety kind of came up again — having to get my kids in school and having to take on so many tasks that I didn’t if know I had in me to do,” she continued. “So, this time has been mentally challenging but it’s going to be ok and we’re all going to get through this together.”