Kim Kardashian Shows Off Pics Of North’s Cowgirl-Themed B-Day Party – A Horse, Puppy, ATV & More

Kim Kardashian shared some fun family photos from her oldest daughter North’s impressive western-themed outdoor 7th birthday celebration in Wyoming and it was full of stylish outfits and smiles.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 43, went all out for their oldest daughter North‘s 7th birthday! The proud mom took to social media to share a series of family photos from the special day and also revealed that the party happened in Wyoming and was cowgirl-themed. “North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style,” Kim wrote in one of the captions for the pics while also adding an emoji of a smiley face with a cowboy hat.

North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dv8Q7BKjFd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

In one set of photos, North can be seen riding horses with Kim while wearing a neon green and black zip-up sleeveless cowgirl-style dress. Kim wore her own western-themed outfit, which included black wide-leg leather pants and a long-sleeved tan patterned turtleneck, in the same pics. In another pic, Kanye is smiling while wearing a black leather jacket over a neon green shirt and matching black pants as he holds his adorable son Psalm, 1, who is rocking a cowboy hat.

Kim seemed to change outfits at one point in the celebration since she can be seen wearing a stunning teal leather style jacket over a dark brown leather jumpsuit that had cut-out sides, in many of the other snapshots. North’s aunt Kourtney Kardashian, 41, who wore a white mini dress with a halter-style top and white knee-high boots, was also in attendance for the festivities as was North’s siblings, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, and some of her cousins, including Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign, 5.

Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Some of the other pics Kim posted showed more horses as well as hay bales, go-karts, a puppy, and even a “unicorn ATV”. “Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch,” Kim wrote in the caption for pics of a pretty black horse. An excited North could be seen standing next to the incredible animal in one stunning pic.

North turned 7 on June 15 so it’s unclear whether or not the family celebrated on her actual birthday or in the days before or after, but it is clear that they didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from making it a time to remember. The Kardashian-West family is known for often spending time at their ranch in Wyoming when they’re not at their L.A. area home and since many U.S. states, including California, are still advised to stay at home as much as possible, it’s understandable that Kim and her closest bunch would jet off to a secluded but large area with beautiful surroundings!