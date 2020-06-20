Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign appeared to be having an absolute blast during his time in Wyoming.

Vroom vroom! Reign Disick, 5, spent part of his family vacation devouring delicious food and channeling his father Scott Disick, 37, on a massive motorbike. Mommy Kourtney Kardashian, 41, snapped a bunch of adorable moments with her youngest child during their family vacation in Wyoming on Friday, June 19, which included them lounging by a beautiful campfire amid a stunning background. The Poosh founder proudly showed off Reign looking like a boss on top of the humongous vehicle in his Darth Vader helmet before he enjoyed a little R&R by munching on a super yummy S’more.

Reign wasn’t the only one to take center stage during his time in the Northwest. Kourtney and Scott’s only daughter Penelope Disick, 7, rocked a chic western look while walking on a rainy wooden walkway. She totally looked the part of her surroundings in an outfit that consisted of a dark blue winter hat, a matching dark blue coat, white sweatpants and black stylish cowgirl boots.

Kourtney also enjoyed some time in the spotlight herself by posting a stunning selfie where she puckered her lips just like her baby sister Kylie Jenner, 22. The photo, taken inside a vehicle she was driving, was a close up shot of the mother-of-three’s beautiful face which highlighted her lips to perfection. “another day. another adventure…” Kourtney captioned the pic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who often posts cute pics and videos of her children on social media, kept that tradition going when she shared a super sweet bonding moment with her sons earlier this month. She cozied up to Reign and her eldest child Mason, 10, while the family were in Montana.

Reign had a little fun at his mommy’s expense in May in a hilarious questionnaire he answered about her. Turns out he thinks she’s 21 and not 41 and that her favorite thing to do when she relaxes is spend time with him! Aww!