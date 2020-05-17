Reign Disick Thinks Mom Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Is Actually 21 In Sweet New Message

Kourtney Kardashian shared a questionnaire her five-year-old son Reign filled out about her and in his adorable answers, he gushed over some of her favorite things like ‘salmon’ and revealed what they like to do together.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, proudly revealed that her five-year-old son Reign thinks she’s 20 years younger than she is when she shared a pic of a questionnaire he filled out on May 16. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to post the tot’s answers to questions all about his mom and in addition to thinking her age is “21” he revealed some other sweet and funny thoughts about her and their mother-son relationship.

When asked what Kourtney likes, Reign said that his reality star mom likes to “watch a movie with me” and when asked what the best thing she cooks is, he admitted “waffles” are his favorite. “Salmon” is the answer he gave for her own favorite food and “iced apple tea” for her favorite drink. “Chill with me,” is what Kourtney likes to do to relax, according to Reign, and they like to “hug and kiss every second” together. “Boxing” is apparently what she’s really good at and the thing that makes her most special is having “a special heart” and making it “magic.” Aw!

Just one day before Kourtney shared Reign’s questionnaire about her, she shared some pics of her youngest son dressed up in a cute Batman costume while learning through homeschool. The proud mama’s pics showed him decked out in the black and yellow outfit, which included a cape and face mask, as he walked around the house and sat on a recliner while posing. “home school,” she simply captioned the quarantine-themed post.

It’s always fun to see certain moments in Kourtney’s kids’ lives so we’re thrilled she decided to share her latest pic. It will be interesting to see what else she’s willing to share as the days of quarantine continue!