Kourtney Kardashian Puckers Her Lips Like Kylie Jenner In Gorgeous New Selfie On Family ‘Adventure’

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a new gorgeous pic of herself sitting in a car while bundled up in a black hat and green and black jacket during her vacation with her three kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, proved she can look glamorous on a family vacation even when it doesn’t involve the beach. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share some pics from her time on the road in a tree-filled area with her three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, and one of them included a selfie of her sitting in a car and showing off a gorgeous look. In the pic, she is wearing a black winter-style hat and a green and black coat as her makeup and dark hair look flawless.

“another day. another adventure…” Kourtney captioned the pic. The mom also shared videos that showed her driving by wooded areas with beautiful green trees and a mountain in the distance during her time on the road. Although she didn’t reveal her exact location, the KarJenner family have reportedly been spending time in Wyoming to help celebrate her niece North West‘s 7th birthday, which was on June 15.

The loving aunt shared some cute photos of North and her daughter Penelope wearing matching shirts when she wished her a Happy Birthday in a post on the special day. “my northie birthday girl,” the eldest Kardashian sister captioned the adorable snapshot.

When Kourtney’s not posting birthday wishes on social media, she’s spending time with her ex and father of her kids Scott Disick, 37. The former lovebirds, who broke up after dating for around nine years in 2015, have remained friendly and co-parent their children in the best way they can. In addition to going out together regularly, they go on family vacations with their kids whenever they can and Scott was even rumored to have joined the KarJenner family for their recent trip to Wyoming.

Although some fans speculated that the two might be back together after Kourtney seemed to wear one of Scott’s flannel shirts in one of her latest Instagram pics, a source told HollywoodLife that they are not focusing on another romance and are instead, prioritizing their kids.

“Scott is enjoying some family time, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary because they’ve spent countless family vacations together in the past,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Kourtney has always been there for Scott despite their ups and downs and it’s been great being able to spend time with his kids, and even with Kourtney, because there’s a level of comfortability there that they’ve always had. They know there’s always going to be fans who would love to see them get back together, but that’s not where they’re heads are at right now. They are focused on co-parenting and creating a healthy family environment for their kids. They are getting along great and that’s all that matters right now.”