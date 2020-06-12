Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Shows Off Brunette Hair Makeover: See Before & After Pics

Kylie Jenner’s pal, Stassie Karanikolaou, went ‘back to brunette’ in a fierce new post she shared on Instagram! It’s a major departure from Stassie’s usual look, and you can see the before and after pics here!

Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, has a brand new look and she was ready to show it off on Instagram! The newly-minted 23-year-old took to the social media platform to show off her chocolate brown tresses after working a dirty blonde ‘do for quite some time! The look is a major departure from the model‘s usual California beach vibe, but like her over eight million followers, we’re seriously loving it!

In the image, which Stassie posted to the ‘Gram on June 11, the beauty slightly tilted her head and gazed at the camera while wearing a white, draped top and high-waisted blue jeans. It was golden hour when Stassie took the picture, as the sun set on her glowing face. “Back to brunette,” she captioned the photo. Stassie also gave credit to her colorist, Jean Pierre Sosa, extensions by Priscilla Valles, and her stylist Jesus Guerrero.

The new look comes with the clean slate of Stassie’s recent 23rd birthday, which she celebrated with a slew of friends on June 8. In an image posted to her Instagram, Stassie got together with her “humans,” who all wore matching sweatshirts that read “Stassie Turns 23!” Pictured in the image was none other than Kylie, who proudly stood with their pals wearing the black and red garment. “These are my humans…I appreciate you all more than you know thank you for a special night,” Stassie captioned the image.

While the pic did appear to show that Stassie and Kylie were breaking social-distancing recommendations as Los Angeles slowly begins to reopen, it also was yet another example of the bond between Kylie and her BFF. Stassie has actually been quarantining with Kylie for quite some time in the millionaire celeb’s Holmby Hills Mansion. Across Kylie’s Instagram are photos and videos of the two women exploring Kylie’s new home and recreating some infamous Keeping Up With The Kardashians moments!

Of course, that means there are plenty of impromptu photo shoots, too! And with her new, chocolate brown tresses, Stassie has a fresh look to work for her and Kylie’s next picture party. We cannot wait to see Stassie show off the style in the future!