Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolau are back with another reenactment of an iconic ‘KUWTK’ scene. This time, the BFFs lip-synced to Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian feud over WiFi connection.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, are becoming fine actresses during their quarantine. Once again, the best friends teamed up to reenact a famous scene for Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian’s fight with Kourtney Kardashian over the lack of WiFi at the latter’s house. Kylie posted the results to her TikTok on May 19, which she simply captioned, “radiation.”

“What the f–k is up with your wifi? You have this big a– house and you can’t afford a wifi box out here?,” Kylie lip-synced as Khloe while standing by her new $36.5 million estate’s tennis court. This was a pretty faithful retelling of the original fight that aired in 2016, since it happened on the sports court of Kourtney’s Calabasas mansion. Then, the TikTok cuts to Stassie, who’s lounging on a plush outdoor sofa. On cue, she lip-syncs Kourtney’s iconic response: “It’s not about affording, it’s about radiation!”

The TikTok ends back on Kylie, who mouths Khloe’s famous words: “You’re gonna die anyway! You understand that right? Die with a good snapchat going through. What the f**k.” Superb acting skills aside, the ladies really did look like they were filming an actual scene for KUWTK. Kylie and Stassie rocked coordinating transparent eyewear, which added a chic pop to their laidback outfits.

Kylie and Stassie reenacted even more KUWTK scenes for a big TikTok montage on April 28! From Kourtney sarcastically telling Kris Jenner “This is Glendale” to Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean, Kylie and Stassie knocked out one iconic moment after another (all performed at Kylie’s Holmby Hills home). The new pad has been used as the backdrop for a number of TikToks; Stassie took advantage of her best friend’s new real estate to tackle the “my best friend is rich” challenge. In another TikTok, the besties also showed off their dance moves to DaBaby‘s hit “VIBEZ.” Thanks to TikTok, it’s clear that Kylie and Stassie aren’t bored in the house (AKA, Kylie’s new mansion).