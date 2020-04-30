Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou has pretty much moved in to her pal’s new $36.5 million mansion during quarantine. The blonde donned a black bikini for a sexy pic, after claiming she’d gone for a ‘night swim.’

Ever since Kylie Jenner showed off her new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion on Apr. 24, her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou has made herself right at home in the 20,000 square foot palace. The ladies are quarantining together with Ky’s daughter Stormi Webster, 2, and have been making the most of the massive “resort style” swimming pool that bisects part of the property. Stassie, 22, shared a photo to her Instagram account on Apr. 29 wearing a sexy black bikini, claiming she’d just gone for a “night swim,”

Stassie wasn’t in the pool though, as she was indoors in a bathroom, posed against a tall, square, white modern bathtub. Her black bikini showed off her toned abs and hourglass figure, just like her BFF Kylie has. Only it didn’t appear that Stassie actually got her face wet if she did go for a swim. She had on a full face of perfect makeup, including smokey eyes, a pink tip and a bronze cheek. She wore her long blond locks pulled up and to the back of her head.

Kylie’s new estate has plenty of space for Stassie to choose her living quarters. It has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The pad also includes two guest apartments with kitchenettes and living rooms, and additional guest suites that feature private patios and entrances. So far due to the quarantine, Kylie’s only isolation pal is Stassie. Though there’s room for plenty more of Kylie’s friends to spend the night once the California lockdown eventually ends. With a mansion that big, social distancing inside of it even now would be pretty easy.

Kylie and Stassie have been having a blast together ever since the cosmetics mogul made the biggest splurge in her already impressive real estate portfolio. On Apr. 27, they laid out by her pool in body-baring thong bikinis, spraying themselves with Kylie Skin brand sunscreen. The two even did a series of fun TikTok videos in their sexy swimwear.

Their greatest TikTok moment to date came on Apr. 28, where the two ladies put a lot of time, effort and clothes changes into recreating some of the most iconic moments on Kylie’s family’s E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They lip synched many classic lines — the majority coming from Kourtney Kardashian — while role-playing the scenes. Kylie even took to the pool where she reenacted Kim’s legendary moment where she had an ugly cry fit after being thrown into the ocean by then-BF Kris Humphries, where the lost a $75K diamond earring in the process. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and now it’s gone,” Kylie wailed while pretending to be Kim in the scene from 2011. Stassie played Kourtney to perfection, calmly reminding her, “Kim there’s people that are dying,” implying that her sister was being too over the top.