Amber Heard Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In High Slit Wrap Dress — See Pics

Amber Heard was out in LA on July 9, when she showed off a ton of skin & risked a serious wardrobe malfunction, while in a pretty pink wrap dress that had a plunging, hip-high slit.

Amber Heard, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit. Whether it’s on the red carpet or just out and about, the actress is constantly showing off some skin in a different outfit. That’s exactly what Amber did when she was running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 9, in a pretty pink cotton wrap dress. Amber’s pale pink frock was was super light and airy, featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, as she chose to go completely braless underneath. The bodice of the dress was super tight and cinched around her tiny waist with a belt tied to the side. From the waist down, the skirt of the dress was completely wide open and when she walked, the wraps unfolded, revealing her completely bare toned legs. While the dress was super sexy, the slit was seriously high up and she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction. Every time Amber walked, the flaps of the skirt would fly open, revealing her bottom half and she just managed to get away with not revealing her underwear in this look.

Regardless of Amber’s almost wardrobe malfunction, her outfit was super chic and the dress fit her like a glove. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of brown leather chunky heel mules, a massive pair of blue round sunglasses, and a ton of gold jewels including bangles, drop earrings, and pretty layered necklaces with gold medallions hanging off of it. She opted to throw her platinum blonde hair up into a slicked back messy bun, completing her stylish summer look.

This isn’t the first time Amber has dealt with a wardrobe malfunction, and although she got away with it this time, she wasn’t so lucky back in May while in Cannes. Amber chose to go braless under a light pink Rochas Odium Silk-Satin Midi Dress that had an insanely plunging V-cut neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. While stepping out in the low-cut dress, it was so windy out, that Amber had to cover up her chest in order to not reveal her bare breasts to everyone. However, while trying to shield herself, Amber’s nipple pasties were on full display through the dress.

Aside from this pretty pink cotton wrap dress, Amber has been rocking a slew of other outfits recently. Just three days ago, on July 7, Amber stepped out in LA wearing a completely sheer, thin black long-sleeve shirt, choosing to go braless underneath. Amber put her bare breasts and nipples on full display in the top, which showed off her nipple rings, and tucked her shirt into a pair of fitted high-waisted Wrangler Heritage Jeans with a gaping hole at the knee. She topped her look off with a pair of black and white leather Chanel Brogue Boots, a black leather Saint Laurent Vicky Bag, layered necklaces, and black round sunglasses.