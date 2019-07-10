Fashion
Hollywood Life

Amber Heard Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In High Slit Wrap Dress — See Pics

Amber Heard High Slit Dress
Terma / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Amber Heard gets a visit from ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel in LA. Amber and Vito leave the actresses LA home at the same time in separate vehicles, Amber then stops by a gas station before a trip to a medical clinic. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Terma / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard seen out with friend in Los Angeles wearing a very revealing black sweater. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Amber Heard. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461161_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Amber Heard had a wardrobe malfunction on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. Pictured: Amber Heard Ref: SPL5090735 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.

Amber Heard was out in LA on July 9, when she showed off a ton of skin & risked a serious wardrobe malfunction, while in a pretty pink wrap dress that had a plunging, hip-high slit.

Amber Heard, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit. Whether it’s on the red carpet or just out and about, the actress is constantly showing off some skin in a different outfit. That’s exactly what Amber did when she was running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 9, in a pretty pink cotton wrap dress. Amber’s pale pink frock was was super light and airy, featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, as she chose to go completely braless underneath. The bodice of the dress was super tight and cinched around her tiny waist with a belt tied to the side. From the waist down, the skirt of the dress was completely wide open and when she walked, the wraps unfolded, revealing her completely bare toned legs. While the dress was super sexy, the slit was seriously high up and she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction. Every time Amber walked, the flaps of the skirt would fly open, revealing her bottom half and she just managed to get away with not revealing her underwear in this look.

Regardless of Amber’s almost wardrobe malfunction, her outfit was super chic and the dress fit her like a glove. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of brown leather chunky heel mules, a massive pair of blue round sunglasses, and a ton of gold jewels including bangles, drop earrings, and pretty layered necklaces with gold medallions hanging off of it. She opted to throw her platinum blonde hair up into a slicked back messy bun, completing her stylish summer look.

This isn’t the first time Amber has dealt with a wardrobe malfunction, and although she got away with it this time, she wasn’t so lucky back in May while in Cannes. Amber chose to go braless under a light pink Rochas Odium Silk-Satin Midi Dress that had an insanely plunging V-cut neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. While stepping out in the low-cut dress, it was so windy out, that Amber had to cover up her chest in order to not reveal her bare breasts to everyone. However, while trying to shield herself, Amber’s nipple pasties were on full display through the dress.

Amber Heard High Slit Dress
Amber Heard narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction while running errands in LA on Tuesday, July 9, in a pretty pink cotton wrap dress that had a plunging slit starting all the way at her hips & revealing her bare, toned legs. (Terma / BACKGRID)

Aside from this pretty pink cotton wrap dress, Amber has been rocking a slew of other outfits recently. Just three days ago, on July 7, Amber stepped out in LA wearing a completely sheer, thin black long-sleeve shirt, choosing to go braless underneath. Amber put her bare breasts and nipples on full display in the top, which showed off her nipple rings, and tucked her shirt into a pair of fitted high-waisted Wrangler Heritage Jeans with a gaping hole at the knee. She topped her look off with a pair of black and white leather Chanel Brogue Boots, a black leather Saint Laurent Vicky Bag, layered necklaces, and black round sunglasses.