Amber Heard Wears Nothing Under Thin White Tank Top While Out In L.A. — See Sexy New Pics

Amber Heard chose to leave her bra at home when she arrived in LA on Sunday, June 9, wearing a thin, sheer white tank top, completely revealing her bare nipples.

Amber Heard, 33, opted for quite the revealing outfit when she arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 9, wearing a sheer white tank top with no bra underneath, putting her bare nipples and breasts on full display. Amber is certainly not shy when it comes to her outfits, and the actress loves to go braless underneath her outfits. For this look, Amber went bra-free underneath the thin white tank top, which was tucked into a pair of mid-rise black waxed skinny jeans. She paired the look with black and white oxford T.U.K. Original Footwear Perforated Jam Shoes, a large black leather tote, a black leather jacket, which she draped over her arms, oversized black sunglasses, and a few gold layered necklaces. Amber arrived at LAX in this ensemble, and had no problem stopping to sign some autographs with her bare chest on full display.

This is not the first time Amber has chosen to go braless underneath a top, and just last month, while in Cannes, she grabbed lunch with friends on May 16 at La Plage du Martinez, rocking a completely sheer, low-cut tank top that showed off her bare nipples through the thin material, tucked into a high-waisted maroon leather wrap midi skirt which had a slit on the front showing off her legs. Amber accessorized the look with chunky silver jewelry and strappy gold heels. Meanwhile, another day in Cannes on May 17, Amber had a bit of a slip-up when she chose to go braless, yet again, under a silk dress that had an insanely plunging neckline. While stepping out in the low-cut dress, it was so windy out, that Amber had to cover up her chest in order to not reveal her bare breasts to everyone. However, while trying to shield herself, Amber’s nipple pasties were on full display through the dress. Amber chose to wear a light peach silk midi dress with a V-cut neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. Just under her breasts, was a thick nude band to keep the neckline in place, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a flowy skirt, ending in the middle of her calves. On top of the dress, Amber draped a gray and red striped blazer over her shoulders, topping the look off with pointy-toed cheetah print heels with gold buckles. Despite Amber’s unfortunate malfunction, her outfit was still super chic.

Aside from those very revealing looks, Amber also took the 2019 Cannes Film Festival by storm when she rocked a slew of gorgeous red carpet gowns. She looked gorgeous at the Pain and Glory premiere at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 17, when she looked stunning in a deep red, Mikado silk Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2019 Pret-A-Porter Collection gown featuring an asymmetrical ruffled bodice, and a hip-high slit, which she styled with matching thigh-high, skintight red leather, matching Elie Saab heeled boots.

Amber also stunned at the Les Miserables premiere at Cannes, on May 15, when she donned a long-sleeve white sequin Claes Iversen Spring 2018 Couture gown with long, cutout sleeves that draped all the way to the floor. The sheer dress hugged her frame perfectly, while one side of the frock had a plummeting slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her bare, toned leg. She accessorized the look with a huge brown leather belt that cinched in her tiny waist, a pair of clear studded Christian Louboutin Spikoo Pumps and stunning Chopard jewelry featuring dangling diamond earrings and a gorgeous diamond choker necklace.