Amber Heard Steps Out Without A Bra In Sheer Shirt In Cannes As Johnny Depp Battle Rages On

Amber Heard dared to bare at Cannes when she stepped out for lunch in a totally sheer shirt — and no bra.

Amber Heard brought a needed dose of glamour to the Cannes Film Festival when she strolled the streets of France in this gorgeous outfit. The Aquaman star, 33, stepped out for a casual lunch with friends on May 16 at the famed La Plage du Martinez, rocking a daring ensemble: a completely sheer, low-cut tank top, a burgundy leather maxi skirt with a cinched waist and thigh-high slit, and delicate, gold sandals. The outfit was made even bolder by the fact that Amber didn’t wear a bra underneath the thin shirt, even though you could see through it! She was the picture of confidence as she strutted through Cannes, even stopping to wave and smile at fans who recognized her.

After lunch, she was spotted changing into another sexy outfit, a fitted black midi dress done up with silver snaps. The slinky dress hugged her curves, and looked perfect while she filmed a spot for L’Oreal. We love that she kept on the same gold sandals during her outfit swap. Amber has been crushing it at the film festival. She stunned on the May 15 red carpet of the new iteration of Les Misérables wearing a glittery gown, paired with a unique choice of accessories. She was a vision of Old Hollywood glamour for the red carpet, simply breathtaking in the champagne-colored, shimmering gown that featured long sleeves, a high neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Perfection! Some weren’t so keen about the outfit though; she wore a huge, tan belt cinched around her waist that didn’t quite match the rest of what she was working with.

Amber has really been bringing it on red carpets lately. She sizzled at the Planned Parenthood New York Spring Gala on May 1 when she wore a black, sequined dress with sparkly lace and sheer material on her legs. So pretty! At the TriBeCa Film Festival screening of her movie Gully on April 27, she also opted for glitter and midnight black.

Although she’s having fun at Cannes, Amber is dealing with drama back in the US. She’s still embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, who recently counter-sued her for defamation after she claimed that he beat her.